SNAP benefits could end for 42 million Americans if government shutdown extends into November

Millions of Americans could lose access to food assistance if the federal government shutdown continues. Officials in several states have now warned that SNAP benefits may be halted by 1 November. It could leave tens of millions of low-income families in limbo.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps about 42 million people buy groceries each month. It is run by the USDA but paid for through federal funds, which are now frozen due to the ongoing shutdown.

State officials warn of halted payments Texas officials said that if the shutdown continues past 27 October, SNAP benefits for November will not go out. Pennsylvania has issued a similar warning. The Department of Human Services posted an alert that payments “cannot be made” if the impasse in Washington drags on, ABC News reported.

“Because Republicans in Washington D.C. failed to pass a federal budget, causing the federal government shutdown, November 2025 SNAP benefits cannot be paid,” read the notice.

On Monday, 20 October, California's Governor Gavin Newsom said that failure to open the federal government “is now endangering people’s lives and making basic needs like food more expensive.”

Other states, including Minnesota and New York, have told residents that their benefits are “at risk” or “may be delayed”.

Impact spreads to the WIC food program The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is also running out of funds. The White House earlier approved $300 million in temporary support to keep the program operating through October. However, state agencies warn that funds could dry up as early as 1 November.

“Without additional funding, state WIC agencies may be forced to take drastic measures that prevent families from accessing the services they need,” Georgia Machell, head of the National WIC Association, said in her statement.

SNAP faces an uncertain future In a letter to states, acting SNAP administrator Ronald Ward said that if funding is not restored soon, there will be “insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits”.

The program has already been under strain. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump’s megabill cut SNAP funding by an estimated $186 billion over 10 years.

For now, states are telling recipients to plan for possible disruptions and to stay alert for updates.

FAQs What is SNAP? The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides food aid to about 42 million Americans.

Why are SNAP payments at risk? Federal funds for the program are frozen during the ongoing government shutdown.

Which states are affected? Texas, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and New York have all issued warnings so far.