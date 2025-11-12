Social media spots Miss Israel Melanie Shiraz’s ‘bad vibes’ for Palestine contestant Nadeen Ayoub at Miss Universe 2025

A brief moment at the Miss Universe pageant in Thailand has gone viral. Miss Israel Melanie Shiraz and Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub stood side by side on stage. An alleged exchange between the two has flared up social media.

Both contestants have lived in the United States as well as in their home regions. Melanie Shiraz was born in Israel and later lived in Florida and California. She studied at the University of California, Berkeley. She currently lives in Tel Aviv.

Nadeen Ayoub was born in Michigan to Palestinian parents. She grew up in Ramallah, later moved to Canada, and now lives in Dubai.

Netizens erupted when Shiraz turned toward Ayoub. Some users accused Melanie of giving Nadeen a “dirty look.” A clip of the scene has sparked widespread online debate and divided opinions.

Nadeen Ayoub is the first-ever contestant from Palestine at Miss Universe. Her apparent tension with Melanie Shiraz is not the first one. They have also exchanged political jabs online.

Melanie earlier criticized Nadeen for a now-deleted post that mourned Palestinian children. The post had photos of Israeli hostages, Ariel and Kfir Bibas.

“These children are innocent. Their only ‘crime’ was being born in Palestine. We must speak for them, for the injustice they have endured,” Miss Palestine wrote.

Melanie replied, “Let me be absolutely clear: These children were Israeli. They were born in Israel, they lived in Israel, and they were murdered because they were Israeli. The land they came from was not called Palestine. To present them otherwise is a deliberate distortion meant to erase their true identity and to suggest falsely that Israel is simply Palestine.”

Miss Palestine has often accused Israel of committing “genocide.” In an October 2023 Facebook video, weeks after the Hamas-led attack that killed 1,200 Israelis, she said people fear speaking out against “the genocide happening in Palestine.”

“So many people are scared to speak up against the genocide happening in Palestine. They’re afraid of being called antisemitic or being canceled. But, when we reach a point where we’re afraid to criticize world leaders and governments for a genocide that’s happening, that’s how you know we don’t actually have freedom,” Nadeen argued in the video.

Manika Vishwakarma is representing India at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant. The winner will be announced later in November.

Social media reaction “See the envy in her eyes. Miss Palestine outshines her,” wrote a social media user.

“Miss Palestine is absolutely gorgeous and on the other hand there is Miss Israel looking like hate and jealousy rolled into one,” posted another.

Another commented, “That was definitely the side eye slide! Nothing says I’m insecure like the side eye!”

“She knows Palestine is GORGEOUS without any effort!” came from another.

“Was it necessary to put them together? Sorry, but I see really bad vibes from Israel,” another user wrote.

Another comment said, “The way Miss Israel looked at her is completely inappropriate and disgusting. She should be kicked off. Immediately. This pageant is to show kindness and respect to others!!”