Social Security to end paper checks on September 30 — here's how to keep receiving benefits

Social Security recipients who still get their money by paper check do not have much time left. Starting Tuesday, September 30, those checks go away. Benefits will only be issued electronically, according to USA Today. The change comes from an executive order signed in March 2025, which pushed federal agencies to stop relying on paper payments. The White House has argued that mailing checks and money orders is slow, expensive, and far more prone to fraud or theft than digital payments.

The Social Security Administration has been reaching out for weeks to people still on paper, warning them to switch over before the deadline. Options include direct deposit into a bank account or a prepaid debit card.

Nick Perrine, the agency’s chief communications officer, told USA Today: “Electronic payments offer significant advantages over paper checks, including faster access to funds, increased security, and greater convenience. Payments are deposited directly into a bank account or onto a prepaid debit card, eliminating the need to wait for mail delivery or visit a bank.”

Temporary checks are gone too Along with the move, the SSA says it will no longer issue “temporary checks” when processing new claims. That safety net is being pulled. Anyone seeking an exemption has to file a waiver with the U.S. Treasury by calling 1-877-874-6347, USA Today notes.

New claimants are being urged to have a bank account ready for direct deposit. SSA staff can help people set it up and answer questions, but the expectation is clear: the days of paper are over.

Two ways to get benefits Beneficiaries, whether they are receiving Old-Age, Survivors, or Disability Insurance (OASDI), will now need to pick one of two options:

Direct deposit: Manage details through a my Social Security online account. SSI recipients and international beneficiaries can call 1-800-772-1213 for support.

Direct Express Card: A prepaid debit card designed for people without bank accounts. To enroll, call 1-800-333-1795 or go to www.usdirectexpress.com.

The SSA says the move will speed up payments, make them harder to steal, and cut down on delays. For millions who’ve spent decades waiting on checks in the mailbox, September 30 marks the end of an old routine - and the start of a fully digital system.

FAQs When do Social Security paper checks end? The final day for paper checks is September 30, after which all payments go electronic.

Why is Social Security going digital? The change follows a 2025 executive order aimed at cutting costs, delays, and fraud.

What options replace paper checks? Beneficiaries can choose direct deposit or the Direct Express prepaid debit card.

Can I request an exemption from electronic payments? Yes, you must call the U.S. Treasury at 1-877-874-6347 to file a waiver.