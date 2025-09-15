Solar storm to hit Earth soon, NOAA warns of widespread disruptions in 11 US states

The Earth is under the impact of two powerful solar storms that could disrupt power, internet, and communications through Monday. On late Sunday evening, a significant G3 geomagnetic storm began, with NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center predicting a G2 storm for Monday, as reported in The Daily Mail.

Solar eruptions release plasma in space and cause geomagnetic storms on Earth by disrupting the planet’s magnetic field. The events are measured on a scale from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme). Sunday’s storm reached G3 intensity, strong enough to interfere with satellites and power systems, the report added.

Starlink internet faces a major outage The storms immediately caused problems for Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service. Outage tracker Downdetector logged over 50,000 reports by 12.30 am ET Monday, The Daily Mail added. Users in states including Missouri, California, Washington, New York, North Carolina, and even as far south as Texas reported total blackouts and degraded service.

About 40 per cent of affected users lost internet completely during the storm’s peak, while 60 per cent struggled to stay online. Some outages lasted more than an hour.

Northern lights visible across US One spectacular side effect of the storms was the appearance of the Northern Lights far south of their usual range, reported Fox News. Spectators in the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast shared images of glowing auroras late Sunday.

The aurora was visible in Michigan, New Hampshire, and even Seattle, Fox News report stated. NOAA recorded a KP index of 6.67 signaling active auroras that could extend as far south as New York, Wisconsin, and Washington. While Monday night may see further displays, they are expected to be less intense, the report added.

States at risk of disruptions The NOAA has predicted that at least 11 states could be impacted by geomagnetic activity on Monday, including Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Wyoming. If conditions get ripe, New York, Oregon, South Dakota, and Wisconsin could all see impact as well, the Daily Mail report stated.

According to the report, although G2 storms are only categorized as "moderate", they can still result in fluctuations in the grid, blackouts of high-frequency broadcasts, and could affect satellites in orbit. The NOAA warned that the unsettled conditions in space weather could last through Tuesday and then quickly subside in the middle of the week.

Long-term concerns Beyond short-term impacts, scientists continue to monitor a weak region in Earth’s magnetic field called the South Atlantic Anomaly. This anomaly allows more solar radiation to reach satellites, and NASA has warned that it could grow, increasing risks for communication and navigation systems in future solar cycles.

FAQs Q1: What is a geomagnetic storm? A geomagnetic storm occurs when charged particles from the Sun collide with Earth’s magnetic field, disrupting satellites, power grids, and radio signals.

Q2: Which states are most at risk? Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Wyoming are most likely to experience disruptions.