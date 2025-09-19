Sun wakes after 20 years of quiet: Frequent solar storms may disrupt communications

The sun has been unusually active lately, and the increase in solar activity is raising concerns among scientists. After nearly 20 years of quiet, the sun has begun to ramp up its behavior, with powerful solar winds and intense solar storms that could affect everything from power grids to communication systems, the Daily Mail reported.

A surprise change in solar behavior For nearly two decades, the sun's activity was slower than normal, with its solar winds decelerating. However, since 2008, there has been a change. NASA scientists, according to the Daily Mail, found that the sun's solar winds have grown stronger.

The solar winds, which are flows of electrically charged particles, have increased in temperature, speed, and density, in addition to being accompanied by more powerful magnetic fields. This unexpected change has baffled scientists, as they had anticipated the sun remaining dormant for much longer.

More powerful solar storms on the horizon Increased solar activity is expected to result in more intense and frequent solar storms. Solar storms can interfere with satellite communications, GPS, and power grids back on Earth. Geomagnetic storms, which occur when solar particles crash into Earth's magnetic field, can also trigger blackouts and affect technology.

As such storms intensify, they may even cause the Northern Lights to be seen in locations much farther south than normal. But the dangers do not end with the aesthetics of auroras – our technology is at risk.

Dangers to technology and astronauts The sun's heightened activity would cause Earth's magnetosphere, which shields us from solar radiation, to shrink. This would put us at greater risk from solar particles, which could hurt astronauts on space flights.

The particles may also hurt satellites, impairing essential communications and navigation systems. As NASA's Jamie Jasinski explained, the scientists were looking to see the sun remain quiet, but now it appears the sun is "awakening" and may be more active than realized.

The timing and intensity of these storms are still uncertain, but since the sun's 11-year cycle will reach its peak around 2025 to 2026, we can anticipate more frequent solar storms.

The long-running mystery of the sun's behavior This is not the first time that the sun has experienced periods of quiet followed by an increase. The reason behind such quiet phases is unknown. Historical records indicate that the sun experienced one of the most prolonged phases of inactivity during 1790-1830. Jasinski noted that although short-term solar activity trends are better known, longer-term trends are still unpredictable and an area of extensive research.

In brief, the sun’s new behavior is something of a mystery, but one thing is certain: solar activity is on the rise, and people have to get ready for its possible effect on our technology and infrastructure.

FAQs 1: Why is the sun becoming more active? NASA scientists discovered that solar winds have grown stronger, accelerating in speed, temperature, and density, accompanied by more powerful magnetic fields. This change was unexpected, as scientists had anticipated a prolonged period of low activity.

2: How do solar storms affect Earth? Solar storms can interfere with satellite communications, GPS, and power grids. Geomagnetic storms, caused by solar particles colliding with Earth's magnetic field, can lead to blackouts and disrupt technology systems.