Sophie Grégoire breaks silence on Justin Trudeau–Katy Perry romance: ‘I choose to…’

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has responded to the renewed scrutiny around her ex-husband, Justin Trudeau, and the reports linking him to singer Katy Perry. Sophie opened up during the 12 November episode of the Arlene Is Alone podcast. They discussed resilience, triggers, and how she manages the noise that follows her split with the former Canadian Prime Minister.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is choosing what to react to Grégoire Trudeau said she is aware of the headlines surrounding the former Canadian prime minister. She did not mention Perry directly, but she made it clear that the public side of Justin Trudeau’s life still finds its way to her.

“We’re human beings and stuff affects us,” she said, adding that response is a choice. “I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise.”

She acknowledged that some topics still hit harder than others. She said she lets herself feel anger, sadness or disappointment when they show up, but that the moment between the feeling and the reaction is where she tries to stay in control. “The woman I want to become through this is my decision,” she added.

How Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is managing a public split Justin and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau separated in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. On the podcast, host Arlene Dickinson referred to “public news of what Justin is doing,” a comment widely interpreted as a nod to the rumors involving Perry.

The BBC has reported that the pair were recently seen together in Paris for the singer’s 41st birthday. Despite the attention, Grégoire Trudeau said her focus stays on family. She rejected the idea that she is navigating parenthood alone.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau on co-parenting “I’m definitely not a single mom,” she said. The couple shares three children - Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrian. Sophie noted that communication with Justin Trudeau continues. They talk, text, and work on keeping the household aligned “so that the kids feel that cohesion.”

She described the arrangement as “very adult,” saying that maintaining stability for the children requires joint decisions even while leading separate personal lives. “Our family is our greatest creation and we’re going to feed it together, no matter if we’re on different life paths,” she said.

Dickinson praised her composure throughout the conversation. Neither she nor Grégoire Trudeau addressed the former TV host’s own dating life.

