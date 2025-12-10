Sophie Kinsella cause of death: Here's what we know as ‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ author passes away

Sophia Kinsella, the author of the bestselling Shopaholic series of novels has passed away at the age of 55, her family announced on Wednesday.

A statement posted to Kinsella's social media account read, "We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy),"

"She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy," the statement from the author's family said.

"We can’t imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life. Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed - to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career. She took nothing for granted and was forever grateful for the love she received," the family wrote in the emotional post.

Kinsella's books, which include Confessions of a Shopaholic, Shopaholic Abroad, Shopaholic Ties the Knot, and several others, sold over 50 million copies worldwide across 60 countries. Her books have also been translated into more than 40 languages.

Sophie Kinsella cause of death The UK-based author's death came three years after she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma.

Although she was diagnosed with cancer in 2022, the author only announced her diagnosis in April last year, telling fans, “I did not share this before because I wanted to make sure that my children were able to hear and process the news in privacy and adapt to our 'new normal.'”

At the time, the Confessions of a Shopaholic author had said that she been keeping "generally very well", but often felt very tired. Kinsella even joked that her "memory is even worse than it was before".

Considered to be among the deadliest and fastest-growing brain tumours, they often recur even after removal making effective treatment a challenging endeavour.

Also Read | Raul Malo cause of death: What we know as The Mavericks frontman passes away

What is glioblastoma? Glioblastoma can affect different parts of the brain and symptoms differ accordingly, ranging from headaches caused by a build-up of pressure to memory problems and personality changes.

Some patients may even experience trouble speaking or understanding their immediate surrounding. Afflicted people may also experience extreme tiredness and depression.

Seizures and sight problems have also been reported.

While common modes of treatment include chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery, effective treatment is often difficult given how fast the cancer spreads.