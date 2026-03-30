Sophie Turner injured, Tomb Raider series halts production temporarily

Production on the much-anticipated Tomb Raider television series has been temporarily paused after its lead star, Sophie Turner, sustained an injury. The development was confirmed by Amazon MGM Studios, which is backing the project.

In a statement issued on March 29, the studio described the injury as “minor” and said the pause was a precautionary measure. “Sophie Turner recently experienced a minor injury. As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover. We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible,” the statement read. However, specific details about the nature of the injury have not been disclosed, USA Today reported.

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The series marks Turner’s entry into the globally popular Tomb Raider franchise, where she takes on the role of Lara Croft — the fearless adventurer and archaeologist known for her action-packed escapades. The character has previously been portrayed on the big screen by Angelina Jolie in the early 2000s films, making it one of the most recognisable roles in action cinema.

Turner, who rose to international fame as Sansa Stark in the hit series Game of Thrones, had been undergoing intensive physical training for the role. Speaking earlier this year, she revealed that the preparation had been demanding.

“We’ve been doing eight hours a day, five days a week… so it’s been a lot,” she said during a radio interview, highlighting the scale of training required to step into the physically demanding role of Lara Croft.

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The actor also shared that building strength had been particularly challenging, as she did not have a prior fitness routine. She noted that it took months of consistent effort to get into shape, adding that she discovered she has a recurring back issue during the process.

Turner’s casting as Lara Croft was officially announced in September 2025, generating significant buzz among fans of both the video game franchise and the actor. At the time, she expressed her excitement about taking on the role, calling it an “iconic character” and promising to give it her all.

The upcoming series is expected to expand the Tomb Raider universe for streaming audiences, blending action, adventure and character-driven storytelling. Alongside Turner, the show features an ensemble cast including Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie and August Wittgenstein.

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While production delays are not uncommon in large-scale projects, especially those involving physically demanding roles, the pause highlights the intense preparation required for action-heavy performances. For now, the focus remains on Turner’s recovery, with the studio indicating that filming will resume once she is fit to return.

Fans of the franchise will be watching closely, as the series aims to bring a fresh interpretation of Lara Croft to a new generation of viewers.