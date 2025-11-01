South Park's Halloween episode pokes fun at Donald Trump's White House revamp | Watch

South Park in its Halloween episode on Friday mocked the demolition of the White House's East Wing by Donald Trump in its latest satire about the US President amid a controversial Season 27 of the show.

The episode, titled “The Woman in the Hat,” follows the character of Donald Trump being haunted by an “entity” in a purple hat following the tearing down of the East Wing despite widespread criticism.

The East Wing of the White House was demolished last week to build a new ballroom worth $300 million for Trump, despite the President previously promising that he would not “interfere with the current building.”

During the South Park latest episode that aired on Halloween, the ‘entity’ kept haunting Donald Trump's character throughout. It was later revealed that it was none other First Lady Melania Trump. She wears a giant purple hat to cover hear face, along with a purple outfit. The choice of her dress seemed to be inspired from the outfit she wore during her visit to the UK last month.

What's more? Meanwhile, Attorney General Pam Bondi was also featured in the episode and was haunted by a “rectoplasm” throughout. She leads a ritual to free the White House of the “entity”.

In another segment, the show's main character Stan was concerned that South Park had become too political. His father lost his job at the United States Geological Service due to the US shutdown and they were forced to move to their grandfather's retirement home.

Stan and his friends then launch a “South Park Sucks” cryptocurrency scheme, in a satire to Trump's love for cryptocurrencies.

Donald trump's White House revamp US President Donald Trump is on a mission to renovate the East Wing of the White House. According to a report by AP, the historic pocket of the President's residence was seen all demolished in an attempt to give way to Trump's construction of a ballroom.

The East Wing is that area of the White House where first ladies created history, planned state dinners and promoted causes.

The two-storey building, equipped with drawing rooms and offices, including workspace for first ladies and their staffs, has been turned into a rubble now.

According to Trump's plans, the building will now give way to a ballroom nearly twice the size of the White House at an updated cost of $300 million.

On Friday, the President revealed that he has renovated the Lincoln Bedroom's bathroom.

“I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era,” he said.

Trump also posted before and after pictures of the bathroom.

