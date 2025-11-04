Southern Taurid meteor shower reaches its 2025 peak tonight: Here’s when, where and how to see spectacular fireballs

The Southern Taurid meteor shower will reach its peak overnight on 4 and 5 November, offering a chance to see brilliant meteors and even spectacular fireballs. This annual event occurs when the Earth moves through the dust and rocky debris left behind by the ancient comet 2P/Encke.

When these tiny fragments collide with the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, they burn up instantly, creating glowing streaks of light, which we commonly call “shooting stars.” The Southern Taurids are especially known for producing large, bright fireballs that can light up the sky for a few seconds, according to Space.com.

Why 2025 is a special “Swarm Year” Experts have said that 2025 is a swarm year for the Taurids, meaning Earth is traveling through a region containing unusually large comet fragments. Some of these fragments can be as big as baseballs or basketballs, and when they hit the atmosphere, they create bright, long-lasting fireballs.

Skywatchers could see up to 10 bright meteors per hour at the shower’s peak. However, a near-full moon will brighten the sky and may hide fainter meteors from view.

According to Robert Lunsford from the American Meteor Society, these special swarm events occur roughly twice a decade. “Normal Taurid particles are the size of pea gravel,” he explained, “but the swarm particles are much larger and appear as bright fireballs from the ground.”

Best time and tips for watching The best time to catch the Southern Taurids is after midnight, when the constellation Taurus, the radiant of the shower, is high in the southern sky. Go to a dark, open place away from city lights. Dress warmly and wait 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark. Don’t look directly at the moon.

Bring a red flashlight, a hot drink, and a comfortable chair to enhance your stargazing experience.

Although experts predict a slightly less intense show than in 2022, some have suggested that this year may feature higher fireball activity. The next major Southern Taurid swarm will not happen until 2032, so tonight may be your best chance this decade to see one of nature’s most breathtaking light displays.

