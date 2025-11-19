Perla Figuereo wins Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2: ‘Want to make my mom’s dream…’

Perla Figuereo (Player 72) has won Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2, receiving a prize of $4.56 million from the competition, according to Forbes. A total of 457 contestants participated in the reality game show, based on the hit South Korean series Squid Game, which starred famous actor and filmmaker Lee Jung-jae in the lead role. Here is all that happened in the finale.

Trinity (Player 398) opted for self-elimination Vanessa (Player 17), Perla (Player 72), Steven (Player 183), Dajah (Player 302) and Trinity (Player 398) made it to the finale of Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2. During the final meal, the players were given five coins, one of which was black and represented elimination.

After Trinity (Player 398) heard the background stories of his fellow contestants, he accepted the black coin and eliminated himself.

Red Light, Green Light Red Light, Green Light is one of the most popular games from Squid Games. Perla Figuereo outclassed Vanessa, Steven, and Dajah in a final game of Red Light, Green Light to win the competition.

Vanessa was the first to get eliminated. Steven followed her. After Dajah popped her ankle and fell, Perla was crowned the winner.

“Little Perlita, from the BX Boogie Down Bronx and Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, is a multimillionaire,” the 25-year-old model said after she won the competition. Perla also said she was elated that she could finally look after her family.

Perla’s plan with the prize money Perla had told Netflix’s Tudum that she planned to pay off her credit card debt with the prize money. She said she would also take her mother to India for a nice trip.

"I do also want to make my mom’s dream of going to India a reality,” Perla said, as per Forbes.

