Starbucks launches Protein Lattes and Cold Foam drinks; check full menu and flavors

Starbucks is joining the protein trend, launching new Protein Lattes and Protein Cold Foam drinks from September 29, 2025. The beverages are part of Starbucks’ efforts to modernize its menu with fresh, exciting options.

“As we continue to get back to Starbucks, we’re focused on modernizing our menu with innovative, relevant and hype-worthy products that will resonate with our customers,” said Tressie Lieberman, Starbucks’ global chief brand officer. She referred to the company’s turnaround strategy, which started under CEO Brian Niccol, who joined Starbucks in September 2024, USA Today reported.

“The new protein beverages tap into the growing consumer demand for protein in an innovative, premium and delicious way that only Starbucks can deliver,” Lieberman added.

Protein cold foam drinks Starbucks offers several Protein Cold Foam drinks:

Iced Banana Cream Protein Matcha – Unsweetened matcha latte with classic syrup, topped with Banana Protein Cold Foam. A Grande has 24 grams of protein.

Iced Vanilla Cream Protein Latte – Iced latte with Vanilla Protein Cold Foam and 26 grams of protein.

Chocolate Cream Protein Cold Brew—This cold Brew contains 19 grams of protein, and it combines chocolate protein cold foam with vanilla syrup.

Protein in your favourite Starbucks drinks Customers can also add Protein Cold Foam to other drinks. Flavors include banana, vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, chocolate, matcha, salted caramel, brown sugar, plain, and seasonal pumpkin and pecan. This adds about 15 grams of extra protein for $2 extra, depending on the store.

New protein lattes The Protein Lattes use protein-boosted milk, made by blending 2% milk with whey protein. Options include:

Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Matcha – 28 to 36 grams of protein

Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte – 27 to 29 grams of protein

Protein Matcha – 28 to 36 grams of protein

Vanilla Protein Latte – 27 to 29 grams of protein

Customers can also substitute protein-boosted milk in any hot or iced drink with milk to add 12–16 grams of protein for $1 extra, depending on the store.

As part of the wider Back to Starbucks strategy, CEO Brian Niccol has also announced closing more than 400 locations and cutting about 900 jobs to improve the customer and partner experience.

With these new protein drinks, Starbucks gives customers more ways to enjoy coffee while boosting their protein intake.

FAQs What protein drinks are available at Starbucks? Starbucks now offers Protein Lattes and Protein Cold Foam drinks in flavors like Vanilla, Banana, Chocolate, and Matcha, as well as seasonal options such as Pumpkin and Pecan.

How much protein is in Starbucks Protein Lattes and Cold Foam drinks? Protein Lattes contain 27–36 grams of protein per grande, while Protein Cold Foam drinks add about 15 grams of extra protein per grande-sized beverage.