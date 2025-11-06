Starbucks reveals new Bearista cup as part of upcoming holiday collection and it's going viral

Starbucks will launch its holiday lineup on 6 November, bringing back seasonal drinks and new merchandise. And one of the standout items this year is the Bearista cold cup. The cup, part of the brand’s holiday merchandise collection, arrives in stores this week. The moment Starbucks released the product, it went viral on social media, with people rushing to get their hands on it.

The new Starbucks Bearista cold cup: availability and price The cup, nicknamed the Bearista, is a 20-ounce glass cold drink cup featuring a bear wearing a green winter hat, a nod to Starbucks’ signature color. The cup includes a matching straw and is a stylish option for iced beverages.

The Bearista cup will be available in Starbucks stores in the US, beginning Thursday, 6 November, priced at $29.95. It arrives as part of the coffee chain’s annual holiday lineup, which typically includes themed tumblers, mugs, drinkware, and giftable accessories.

If you purchase the Bearista cup in-store, baristas can prepare the drink directly in the new cup on the spot.

Online reactions have already begun circulating, particularly on Starbucks’ Instagram pages. A number of comments described the cup as “so cute.” Many others said they "can't wait” for it to drop in stores.

Starbucks' full holiday merchandise line-up Alongside the Bearista, this year’s Starbucks holiday collection in the US features several new designs. The limited-edition golden poinsettia mug will be available for $29.95. A white tumbler with gold ribbon accents is priced at $21.95, while another tumbler featuring a holiday-themed puppy comes in at $24.95. Starbucks is also offering miniature ornaments shaped like the classic red cup and ceramic coffee mugs, starting at $12.95.

The designs lean toward warm, playful, and gift-friendly motifs suitable for collectors and for those who purchase Starbucks drinkware as seasonal gifts.

Seasonal specials return to Starbucks holiday menu Starbucks’ holiday menu also begins on 6 November, alongside the merchandise release. Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, and the Iced Sugar Cookie Latte return to the holiday menu. Holiday bakery items will also make a comeback. The menu features the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.

Starbucks’ special Hello Kitty merchandise Also scheduled for release this season is a collaboration with Hello Kitty. The line will include a plush Hello Kitty wearing a Starbucks green apron for $34.95. A 26-ounce stainless steel cold cup priced at $32.95, a 16-ounce ceramic mug for $32.95, a 24-ounce cold cup priced at $24.95, a 20-ounce water bottle priced $29.95, and a 12-ounce stainless steel tumbler, which is available at $32.95.

As with most Starbucks holiday launches, the company releases items in limited quantities. The Bearista cup and other merchandise will remain in stores only while supplies last.

