Founder’s mail labels salary delay a ‘patience-building initiative’, Redditors say ‘This is the kind of company…’

A post on Reddit has set off a wave of disbelief and humor after an image surfaced showing a startup’s unusual explanation for a delayed salary cycle. The screenshot, shared by a user on r/StartUpIndia, appeared to show a founder telling employees that their pay would not arrive on time, but insisting it should not be viewed as a delay.

The email that sparked the viral post According to the screenshot, the founder wrote to the team saying the salary “won’t be credited today,” framing the hold-up as a “patience-building initiative.” The message went on to say that the company was focusing on “growth in waiting,” and thanked employees for their “meditation on payroll timelines.” The signature line claimed the organisation was “not just a startup” but “a movement.”

The identity of the founder was blurred in the shared image. The Reddit user did not disclose the company’s name. The post still gained traction, crossing more than 2,500 upvotes and gathering thousands of views within hours.

Reddit users react to startup’s ‘patience-building initiative’ Reactions in the comment thread ranged from scepticism to outright mockery. A few users questioned whether the screenshot was genuine. Others said the tone felt familiar from their own workplace experiences.

One user wrote, “This is the kind of company that calls its workforce a ‘family’ and f***s you over the first chance they get.”

Another joked that employees could respond with their own initiative. “yea and the employees won’t do their work - that’s a patience-building initiative too.” A different commenter inquired whether the founder had mistakenly entered the date as 1 April.

There were also requests for more details. Several users urged the poster to reveal the company or founder, while others warned against naming anyone without verification.

A debate on workplace culture The viral thread has reopened a recurring conversation around salary delays and startup work culture in India. While many users viewed the post as a humorous incident, others pointed out that pay uncertainty creates genuine hardship, regardless of how it is presented in internal emails.

The original poster has not shared additional information about the company. The thread continues to attract new comments, most of them questioning the tone of the email and the attempt to rebrand a routine salary delay as a motivational exercise.

