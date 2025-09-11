NYT Strands puzzle, September 11, 2025: Theme, answers and spangram revealed

NYT Strands puzzle: Word games have become a daily ritual for millions. The New York Times has helped drive that trend with games like Strands. The puzzle challenges players to uncover themed words within a six-by-eight letter grid. Unlike standard word searches, words in Strands can bend in any direction. Each puzzle is capped by a spangram, a special word that ties all of the day’s answers together.

How to play NYT Strands The puzzle asks players to find words of four letters or more. Each themed word turns blue. The spangram appears in yellow once it is found. For every three non-theme words that people find, they get a hint. This can help them figure out the next related word.

NYT Strands: Theme and answers for September 11 puzzle Today’s Strands puzzle invited players to slow down and recharge. The theme was “Take a break,” and the daily clue offered in-game was “Relax.” The full set of answers reflected activities tied to unwinding and self-care:

READ

REST

PAINT

SHOWER

STRETCH

EXERCISE

MEDITATE

This set of words reflected how the NYT Strands puzzle captured different perspectives within a single theme. Together, these words created a balanced picture of how people “take a break,” whether through quiet reflection, creativity, or physical renewal.

NYT Strands: Today’s Spangram

The puzzle’s centerpiece was the Spangram “METIME.” Players uncovered it by starting with the “M” three rows down on the far left and tracing across the grid. The solution was fitting, capturing the essence of today’s theme. “Me time” has become shorthand for moments of personal care and decompression

The NYT Strands Puzzle is known for weaving a touch of reflection into its wordplay. Today’s Strands puzzle leaned softer, offering a gentle but rewarding reminder of why word games have become a daily habit for so many.

