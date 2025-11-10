‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown turns heads in black sequin dress at Netflix’s FYSEE event

Millie Bobby Brown is returning with her popular role of Eleven for the last time in the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. Ahead of the show’s premiere later this month, Millie joined her cast members on the red carpet of the FYSEE: The Fall Edit Showcase in Los Angeles on Friday, 9 November.

At the event, the 21-year-old wore a sheer black dress with sequin detailing throughout. The outfit featured a deep neckline with a large bow attached near the waist. She put her hair back, and for jewellery, the actress opted for a minimal look with just the silver hoops.

With Millie’s hair tied back, her earrings got a moment of their own, as the actress continued to strike a balance between aesthetic and bold. The movie star completed her look by choosing black heels to complement her dress.

At the red carpet, she was joined by her co-stars Jamie Campbell Bower, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin.

Millie Bobby Brown on channeling her ‘inner bond’ During the promotions for Stranger Things Season 5, Millie has highlighted how her character will be completely different from the way she has been portrayed in the previous seasons.

“It was really exciting to be more of a resource this season, not just because of her powers but also her physical training and attributes that she's put herself through,” she earlier told The Hollywood Reporter.

She added, “I channeled my inner Tom Cruise.”

Besides Millie, Jamie Campbell Bower, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and others will be reprising their roles in the final season of the show.

Stranger Things: What to expect? Stranger Things, one of Netflix’s highly popular series, is returning with the first four episodes of its Season 5 on 26 November. Later on, it will release three more episodes on Christmas, followed by the finale on New Year's Eve.

The fourth season of the show came out in two parts in 2022.

As the fans eagerly look forward to the final season of the show, the plot is expected to revolve around Hawkins and his team members, who will reunite to fight the evil of Vecna.

“Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna,” reads the official synopsis.

FAQs When and where to watch Stranger Things Season 5? The fifth season of Stranger Things will be released in parts on Netflix, with the first four episodes debuting on 26 November. It will be followed by three episodes on Christmas and the last one on New Year’s Eve.

What character does Millie Bobby Brown play in Stranger Things? Millie plays the role of Eleven.

Where to watch previous seasons of Stranger Things? All seasons of the show are available to stream on Netflix.