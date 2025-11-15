Struggling with low energy? These NHS-suggested tips will leave you feeling refreshed daily

Many of us feel tired during the day, struggling to stay awake at work or at home. Often, stress, poor sleep, unhealthy diet or lifestyle habits are the root cause behind fatigue. The good news is that small changes in daily habits can make a big difference to your energy levels, as per the National Health Service (NHS).

Eat regularly to stay energised Eating smaller meals every 3-4 hours helps keep energy levels steady. Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains and proteins in your diet. Don’t rely on just one or two big meals a day, which can cause energy dips.

Exercise boosts energy Exercise may seem hard when you are tired, but it actually improves energy over time. Even a 15-minute walk can refresh your body.

Gradually increase physical activity to reach 2.5 hours of moderate exercise a week, like brisk walking or cycling. Regular exercise reduces long-term fatigue.

Maintain a healthy weight Excess weight puts extra strain on both the heart and body, which can increase tiredness. Combining healthy eating and exercising regularly is the best way to lose weight and stay energetic all day.

Sleep well to stay alert Quality sleep is very important. Go to bed on time and wake up early every day. Avoid taking daytime naps and relax a little before going to sleep. Good sleep keeps you alert and productive during the day.

Stress consumes your energy, so engaging in relaxing activities like yoga, tai chi, listening to good music, reading or spending time with friends can also be helpful.

Talking therapies like counselling or cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) can reduce fatigue caused by stress, anxiety or low mood.

Reduce caffeine and alcohol, stay hydrated Consuming too much caffeine can disrupt your sleep, while alcohol reduces sleep quality, which causes tiredness the next day. Drink enough water and keep yourself hydrated, especially to prevent fatigue caused by dehydration.

Small changes in diet, exercise, sleep, stress management and hydration can make a big difference to your fatigue and help you feel more energised throughout the day. While fatigue is normal sometimes, persistent tiredness that does not improve with rest may be an underlying medical condition. Do consult a doctor if your situation does not improve.

FAQs Is persistent fatigue normal? No, it can be a symptom of an underlying medical condition.

Can therapy help reduce tiredness? In case of fatigue caused by stress or mood swings, therapy may prove beneficial for reducing tiredness.