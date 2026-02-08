Super Bowl Halftime Show 2026: When and where to watch Bad Bunny's controversial performance

Super Bowl 2026, one of the most celebrated and anticipated sports event of the year will kick start today, 8 February. As the excitement for 60th edition of Super Bowl 60, National Football League (NFL) fans across the world await Bad Bunny's controversial performance. The event will start with a showdown between New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. After Super Bowl XLIX clash, the two teams will face each other on Sunday.

Super Bowl 2026 Venue With a capacity to house over 68,500 spectators at one time, this is the second time that Super Bowl will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show The Super Bowl halftime performance, one of the biggest attractions of the sporting event, will take place at the end of the second quarter, around 8:30 PM ET.

Super Bowl 2026 Performers Green Day, the Bay Area-based rock band, will delight the spectators with their performance at the Super Bowl opening ceremony.

Charlie Puth, the 34-year-old New Jersey-based singer, will take on national anthem duties at the Super Bowl this year by singing “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Brandi Carlile, the 11-time Grammy-winner and folk rockstar, will sing the patriotic song — “America the Beautiful.”

Coco Jones, the Grammy-winning singer, will captivate the audience with her voice by singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," dubbed as the Black national anthem.

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican superstar, will headlining the halftime show this time. The 31-year-old singer will be the first native Spanish speaker to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. His selection sparked controversy as even US President Donald Trump criticised the authorities for selecting the Latin music superstar. Last week, Bad Bunny said "ICE out" during one of his Grammy acceptance speeches, igniting another wave of backlash.

Super Bowl 2026 Time Ahead of the high stakes battle, let's have a look at the exact event time:

The event will kickstart at 6:30 PM ET or 3:30 PM PT. Indian viewers will be able to watch the high-stakes match from 5:00 AM onwards on 9 February due to the time difference.

When and where to watch Super Bowl 2026 The pregame coverage of one of the most watched international sporting events, will begin around 1:00 PM ET on NBC, featuring player interviews, analysis, and special segments.

Sports enthusiasts will be able to watch the grand event live on NBC and Telemundo. Besides this, Super Bowl LX will stream live on NBC Universal’s Peacock platform for Peacock Premium subscribers.

Super Bowl LX will also be streaming live on the subscription services affiliated with NBC, including Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV and Sling TV.