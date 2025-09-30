Sydney Sweeney does a Britney Spears at her birthday party; Bollywood celebs react: Check viral photos

Sydney Sweeney celebrated her 28th birthday with a space-themed party. The Anyone But You star dazzled in a shiny metallic dress by The Blonds, decorated with star patterns. It was once worn by Britney Spears for her 2008 album Circus.

Britney Spears wore The Blonds’ silver star-studded minidress for the photoshoot of her 2008 album Circus. The outfit appeared on the cover of the super deluxe edition.

Styled with black fishnet stockings and platform pumps, the look became iconic. The album was released on December 2, 2008, which also marked Britney Spears’ 27th birthday.

Sydney Sweeney did a Britney Spears

Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, joined Sydney Sweeney’s 28th birthday party in Los Angeles. The Amazon founder, 61, paid tribute to his Blue Origin company by wearing a navy jacket with the logo.

Sanchez, 55, wore a shiny silver mini dress with drop earrings and oversized sunglasses. Her outfit matched Sydney Sweeney’s metallic look.

Sydney Sweeney, for her birthday party, completed the look with space-style high heels. Her close friends, including Glen Powell, Wiz Khalifa and Diplo, joined the celebrations. Ashton Kutcher was also spotted at the birthday party.

The Immaculate star shared stunning photos on Instagram with the caption, “Welcome to planet syd.”

Sydney Sweeney’s birthday falls on September 12, but she delayed sharing her celebration photos. Celebrities often do this to create more buzz.

Earlier in September, she was busy preparing for the Emmys and promoting Christy at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The Instagram drop has gone viral with over a million likes. Australian musician Bella Hunter, who is married to American billionaire Gary Friedman, commented, “TOPPPPPPP you look like a DREAM. BEAM ME UPPPPP.”

Bollywood celebrities react Meanwhile, multiple Bollywood celebrities liked Sydney’s birthday post on Instagram. Among them were Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari star Janhvi Kapoor and Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani.

Sweeney may soon make her Bollywood debut with one of India’s costliest films. The Hollywood sensation has reportedly been offered a deal worth £45 million (about ₹540 crore). This includes a £35 million ( ₹420 crore) acting fee and £10 million ( ₹120 crore) from sponsorships.

If she agrees, Sydney will play an American woman who falls in love with an Indian celebrity. Filming is expected to start early in 2026 across New York, Paris, London and Dubai.