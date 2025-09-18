Sydney Sweeney’s movie debut in Bollywood: Soap made of her actual bathwater was auctioned for $2,000; did you know?

Sydney Sweeney has become more popular in the last couple of days. The Hollywood star has reportedly been offered an astronomical amount to act in a Bollywood movie. But, did you know that, earlier this year, she sold a soap made of her bathwater?

Advertisement

In May, Sydney Sweeney launched an unusual product with Dr. Squatch Soap. It was a soap bar made with her actual bathwater.

Named Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss, it was announced on Instagram on May 29. Sydney wrote that fans kept asking about her bathwater after a Dr. Squatch ad. So, they made a very real, limited-edition soap.

Priced at $8 ( ₹700), the soap mixed exfoliating sand, pine bark extract and water from her bubble bath. Only 5,000 bars were made while the limited-edition soap was sold exclusively on Dr Squatch’s website.

Dr Squatch described the soap as smelling like “Morning Wood” with medium grit. To promote the launch, it also held a giveaway where 100 winners got a free bar.

Advertisement

“In collaboration with Sydney Sweeney, we created a limited-edition soap infused with her ACTUAL bathwater. Why? Because y’all wouldn’t stop asking. And Sydney said, ‘Let’s do it.’ (what a legend),” Dr Squatch wrote on Instagram while offering the giveaway.

The soap is no longer available for sale. However, earlier reports claimed that one of the soap bars was resold at an eBay auction for $2,000 ( ₹1.76 lakh).

Sydney Sweeney’s Bollywood offer Sydney Sweeney may soon make her Bollywood debut with a massive £45 million ( ₹540 crore) deal, according to The Sun. The 28-year-old actress, famous for Euphoria and The White Lotus, has been offered a role in one of India’s most expensive films.

Advertisement

The deal includes £35 million ( ₹420 crore) as a fee and £10 million ( ₹120 crore) from sponsorships. If she agrees, she will play a young American who falls in love with an Indian celebrity, the publication added.

Filming is expected early in 2026 across New York, Paris, London and Dubai. According to insiders, Sydney was surprised by the massive amount.

“Sydney was shocked by the offer at first. £45 million is an incredible sum. But, the project is intriguing, and it could elevate her global profile even further,” the source told The Sun.

“The Indian film industry is powerful and growing, and this movie is designed to bring its productions to the international market. Nothing has been decided yet, but it’s a huge opportunity and Sydney is weighing her options carefully,” the source added.