Sydney Sweeney's look in Jimmy Fallon's show sparks row, fashion critic calls The Housemaid star's hair 'stiffest wig'

Sydney Sweeney is in the limelight since her recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Her hairstyle became a contentious issue after a fashion critic described her look as one of “Effie Trinket's lost niece.” This set off a string of fiery exchange between her hairstylist and internet personality Blakely Thornton.

Advertisement

The fashion critic posted an Instagram reel with the caption, “She’s the new Brittany Mahomes” as he lashed out at the 28-year-old's hairstyle following 1 December appearance of Sydney Sweeney on the talk-show stage.

In the video, Blakely Thornton said, “I don't want to keep talking about this white girl, but I'm very aware that at this point, her and her team of what I assume are white, Republican, self-hating gays are committed to the bit.”

Sharing his unfiltered opinions, he claimed that her look leaned into political messaging. Thornton added, “They're doing this sh*t on purpose. Why else would you go on a late-night talk show looking like Effie Trinket's lost niece?" Thornton claimed that her look leaned into political messaging and took a direct swipe at her hair.

Advertisement

Describing the hairstyle as stiffest wig, he took a direct swipe at her hair, "The stiffest wig this side of the Mississippi unless you want to get read for filth.”

Sydney Sweeney's hairstylist reacts Hours later, Thornton posted another reel with screenshots of fiery online showdown with Sweeney's hairstylist, Glen "Coco" Oropeza. Although the comments were allegedly deleted afterward but the screenshots shared in Thornton's post preserved the heated exchange. The caption said, “It’s 11pm and I’m feeling petty.”

Advertisement

Oropeza wrote, "Wasn't a wig, but you can't get my girl's name out of your mouth. You're obsessed."

Sydney Sweeney's stylist didn't stop at this, the following response said, “Stiff where? You're doing a lot ... Take a breath, diva. You can keep trying to spin a narrative, but we all know you just need click bait cuz your content is TIRED.”

She added, "If you need attention, just say that. Imagine caring this much about a hairstyle you didn't create and a woman who doesn't know you exist. Goodnight."

To this, Thornton replied, “I hope you get paid overtime for being a sycophant after 9pm PST.”

After this controversy over the hairstyle, the actress was spotted in long bouncy waves on December 2 during the screening of The Housemaid in New York.

Advertisement