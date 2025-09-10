Taylor Frankie Paul is the new Bachelorette: How much money will she make from season 22?

ABC fans woke up to exciting news this morning: Taylor Frankie Paul, star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, will be the next Bachelorette. Along with the thrill of finding love on national television, many are curious about just how much she could earn from this new role.

Salary revealed While ABC keeps salary details secret, past seasons give some clues. For example, Emily Maynard, who joined the show already famous, reportedly earned $250,000 for her season. Author Amy Kaufman, in her book Bachelor Nation, explains that it is “incredibly rare” for contestants to earn less than six figures.” Since Taylor is also a public figure before joining the show, it’s reasonable to assume her paycheck could be on the higher end of ABC’s typical range.

According to Cosmopolitan, The Bachelorette is not the only source of income for Taylor. She also stars on Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Exact pay-per-episode amounts are not public, but reports suggest that all cast members earn the same amount. However, the real money often comes from brand deals and partnerships.

Brand deals Cast members have shared their experiences with brand deals. Whitney Leavitt told E! News, “It’s hard because each year is different. You could get a really big brand deal, like a six-month contract, and next year you don’t get it at all. It varies drastically.” Mayci Neeley added that some deals can reach $75,000 per year, although earnings differ depending on the industry.

This means Taylor’s total income could come from multiple sources: her salary on The Bachelorette, her Hulu show, and brand deals. Fans can expect that being a reality TV star today is more than just the show; it is also sponsorships, social media influence, and ongoing business opportunities.

ABC hasn’t released Taylor Frankie Paul’s exact pay, but she’s definitely stepping into a lucrative opportunity. With a big fanbase and multiple revenue streams, the Bachelorette role will add a lot to her growing income.

FAQs 1. How much does Taylor Frankie Paul make on The Bachelorette? Likely six figures, possibly more, given her fame.

2. Does she earn from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives? Yes, plus most of her income comes from brand deals.