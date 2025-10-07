Taylor Swift addresses rumors about her turning down Super Bowl halftime show

Taylor Swift has cleared the air around why she will not be performing at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. In an extended segment of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that did not go on air, the host asked the pop sensation about the Super Bowl. Swift said she was never officially asked to take part in it and did not turn it down because of ownership rights.

The singer said supporting her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is currently her top priority. This comes after weeks of speculations around whether or not she will perform at the grand event. Rapper Bad Bunny was later announced as next year’s halftime performer.

Taylor Swift addresses rumors Taylor Swift appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. In one of the segments where Fallon asks guests to confirm or deny rumors about themselves, he asked Siwft whether she had declined to do the Super Bowl performance.

“No, no,” she said. “Here’s the thing. Jay-Z has always been really good to me. Our teams are really close.”

As per Newsweek, the singer clarified that she never received a formal invite, although her management did get informal outreach from Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which coordinates Super Bowl's acts.

Further, she noted that her decision was unrelated to Kelce or any contract issues regarding performance footage rights.

“We’re always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that field,” she added.

Taylor Swift’s focus on family Swift said her main reason for not performing is her dedication to Kelce and his team. “Like that is violent chess. That is gladiators without swords. That is dangerous,” she joked. “The whole season, I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field. Can you imagine if he’s out there every single week, putting his life on the line doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I’m like, ‘I wonder what my choreo should be?’”

Future performance possibility Even though she denied her appearance in the 2026 halftime show, Swift has not ruled it out completely for the future. She said she might consider it if her personal life and tour schedule make it happen.

