Taylor Swift announces new Eras Tour docuseries and concert film: release date, streaming details, episodes and more

Taylor Swift is all ready to give her fans an up-close look at her record-breaking Eras Tour with a new docuseries and concert film. She announced the project on the 13 October episode of Good Morning America. The six-part docuseries, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era, will premiere on Disney+ this winter, alongside a concert film showing the tour’s grand finale in Vancouver, British Columbia.

When and how to watch Taylor Swift's Eras tour docuseries The docuseries will be released on 12 December, with the first two episodes dropping immediately. Fans can catch the remaining four episodes over the next two weeks, two each week, keeping the behind-the-scenes access flowing. The concert film, released simultaneously, shows the Vancouver finale in full, including songs and arrangements never seen before.

Both the docuseries and film will be available exclusively on Disney+, so subscribers can stream on TVs, mobile devices, or online.

A teaser released with the announcement gave a first glimpse at the mix of onstage performances and offstage moments.

Watch it here:

What to expect from the series Deadline notes the docuseries offers “an intimate look at Taylor's life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world.” Viewers will see interactions with family, friends and fellow performers. Opening acts Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter appear, and guest performances include Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch.

The series also shows the creative side of the tour. Fans will finally see the Tortured Poets Department elements brought to life, giving insight into Swift’s ambitious stage production and storytelling choices.

The concert film: a full Eras Tour experience Deadline highlights that this is the first time the full live set from the Eras Tour appears on screen. Unlike her previous Disney+ concert film, which aired before the album’s release, this project shows the complete tour exactly as fans experienced it live.

FAQs When does Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour docuseries premiere? 12 December, 2025, on Disney+.

How many episodes are in the docuseries? Six episodes, released over three weeks.

Where can I watch the docuseries and concert film? Both stream on Disney+ on-demand.