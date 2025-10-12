Sombr gets shoutout from Taylor Swift; calls it a ‘Mama I made it’ moment

Sombr is one of the rising talents to look up to. The young artist is on cloud nine after he recently received praise from pop icon Taylor Swift. During one of her interviews, the Bad Karma crooner admitted to listening to Sombr's music, and her comments have left the artist extremely happy.

Advertisement

While in conversation with TMZ, Sombr was asked about his reaction to Swift’s special shoutout. The musician revealed that he lost his mind on hearing Swift’s comment and had his “Mama, I made it” moment.

Taylor Swift’s shoutout to Sombr Swift, who recently made headlines over the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, made an appearance on Sirius XM’s The Morning Mashup. While in conversation with the host, the musician revealed the names of the artists she listens to on a regular basis. She explained, "Sabrina Carpenter's one of my favorite artists. But you also look around, and you're like, ‘Tate McRae is amazing. Sombr is amazing.’”

Advertisement

The Grammy-winning singer went on to add, "Like, there are so many incredible artists right now that I just love listening to. So I guess I'm supporting them by, like, just streaming their music constantly in my house."

While the musician has previously collaborated with Carpenter during her Eras Tour concerts and even on the title track of her latest released album, she is yet to work with the other two artists she named.

Sombr’s heartfelt reaction to Taylor Swift’s shoutout Apart from his comments to TMZ, Sombr also recalled Taylor Swift’s praise for him during his show at the Phoenix Concert Theater in Toronto, on October 6, according to People. As per a video recorded by a fan, the artist addressed the audience and told them, "the biggest artist recognized me."

Advertisement

He later took to his Instagram account to share a carousel post, and one of the slides included a poster of The Life of a Showgirl. In his caption, Sombr wrote, "I love my life. I love @taylorswift. thank you."

Advertisement

FAQs Q1. How old is Sombr? Ans. Sombr is 20 years old.

Q2. Is Sombr a Taylor Swift fan? Ans. Yes. Sombr is a Swiftie himself.