Taylor Swift on not revealing all details of her engagement with Travis Kelce: ‘I gotta figure out…’

Taylor Swift has made it clear that some details of her engagement to Travis Kelce will remain private. The pop star was speaking to Ryan Seacrest for his radio show, On Air, and explained her point of view, as reported by People.

“I gotta figure out, like, ways to make sure that I do have things that are just between us, and thankfully, we do have a lot of those things. That moment, in particular, is one that's always just going to be ours,” she said.

However, she does get excited when talking about the engagement, and sometimes, it is not easy for her to contain herself.

“I get so excited that it makes me just wanna … talk about it for like an hour, but … I won't stop talking if I start, you know what I mean?”

Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on August 26 through Instagram. The Grammy-winning singer and the NFL tight-end posted five images on the social media site. One of them has the Kansas City Chiefs star on one knee in front of the Blank Space singer.

Another picture shows them embracing, surrounded by flowers, while one picture focuses on Swift’s engagement ring. The caption of the post read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Timeline of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship As per CNN, the pop star and the football player’s relationship goes back to September 2023. That was when Swift was seen supporting the Chiefs during one of their NFL games. However, by her own admission, she and Kelce had become a couple by then.

People started speculating about their relationship, and the couple never denied it. When pictures of them kissing and hanging out together came up, it became clear that they were romantically involved. After the 2024 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, the two were again seen kissing.

In August this year, Swift appeared on Kelce’s New Heights podcast. Later in the month, the couple made it official – they are engaged.

FAQs When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged? The couple shared the news of their engagement on August 26.

When did Swift and Kelce start dating? Swift began attending Kelce’s games in September 2023, but she herself said that they had already become a couple before that.

