Taylor Swift returns to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ahead of her Eras Tour docuseries — Where to stream episode

Taylor Swift returned to late-night TV this week. The superstar singer appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, 10 December. Her appearance on the show comes just two days before the release of her new six-part Eras Tour docuseries, which begins streaming on Disney+ on 12 December.

The show teased Swift’s appearance with a fun video on social media. In the clip, Colbert is seen dancing to Swift’s song Opalite, before Swift herself pops up and says, “Hey Stephen” - a playful nod to her fan-favourite song Hey Stephen from the Fearless album.

According to USA Today, Swift has been highly visible in the media since releasing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, in October 2025. The Love Story crooner has appeared on many popular talk shows previously, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Graham Norton Show. Her Colbert appearance marks another key stop in her busy promotional tour.

How to stream episode? The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs every weeknight on CBS at 11:35 pm (ET). Swift featured in the 10 December episode.

The show is also available to watch live on platforms such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV.

If you missed the live broadcast of the Taylor Swift episode, the full episode will be available the next day on Paramount+. The streaming service offers plans starting at $7.99 per month with ads or $12.99 for the ad-free version. New users can also try the platform with a free trial.

Taylor Swift’s past moments with Stephen Colbert This was Swift’s first time on Colbert’s show in more than four years. She last appeared in April 2021 while promoting Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

During that interview, she jokingly addressed the long-running fan theory that Hey Stephen was written about Stephen Colbert. Swift humorously revealed that author Stephen King actually inspired the song. She joked that if she ever wrote a song about Colbert, naming it Hey Stephen would be too obvious.

With her new docuseries about to be released, Swift’s latest appearance has built excitement among fans.

FAQs 1. When did Taylor Swift appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert? Taylor Swift appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, 10 December, nearly four years after her last visit.

2. How can I watch Taylor Swift on Colbert’s show? You can stream The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on platforms like Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV. The episode will also be available the next day on Paramount+.