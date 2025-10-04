Taylor Swift’s raunchiest song is here and it is dedicated to Travis Kelce’s “manhood”

Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life Of A Showgirl, which came out on 3 October, is already making waves, as it marks its debut after the pop sensation’s engagement with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. With ‘Swifties’ being highly excited about the record, The Blank Space hitmaker’s song, Wood, has gathered maximum attention, all thanks to its spicy and raunchy lyrics.

Advertisement

Taylor has mentioned Kelce's “new heights of manhood” in the single, which is being touted as her most “sexual song” to date.

All about Taylor Swift’s spiciest song The Grammy winner discusses Kelce like never before in “Wood.” The pre-chorus lyrics, People reported, which have made waves online, are, “And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious. Fingers crossed until you put your hand on mine. Seems to be that you and me, make our own luck. A bad sign is all good, I ain’t got to knock on the wood.”

Not just this, the post-chorus is the raunchiest bit. “Forgive me, it sounds cocky; he ah-matized me, and opened my eyes. Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see, his love was the key that opened my thighs,” croons the Fortnight singer.

Advertisement

According to USA Today, Stephanie Burt, a professor at Harvard University and the author of “Taylor’s Version: The Poetic And Musical Genius Of Taylor Swift,” said, “Taylor knows what she’s doing. Women have grown up thinking that they shouldn’t talk about sexual pleasure, and it would be great for more people to talk about how our bodies feel and about sexual pleasure. Especially a woman in her mid-30s, who is going to get married soon. I think that’s so cool.”

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s relationship In her New Heights Interview, Taylor discussed Kelce and shared, “I knew that he wasn’t crazy the first couple of times that we talked. I was just like, he's truly getting to know me in a way that’s very natural, very pure, very normal.”

Advertisement

She noted that Kelce is a “vibe-booster” and added, “He’s like a human exclamation point. He’s like when you take a picture on your phone and you push the enhanced color button, that’s like what you (Travis) do to everybody’s life. I’ve used so many more exclamation points now, but I think it was just like...you’re so non-judgmental about people.”

FAQs What is Taylor Swift’s most sexual song called? Her most sexual song is titled, Wood.

What’s the name of Taylor Swift’s new album? Taylor Swift’s new record is called The Life Of A Showgirl.

When will Taylor Swift get married to Travis Kelce? As of now, the couple has not announced a wedding date.