Taylor Swift to appear on Jimmy Fallon’s show days after ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ release

Taylor Swift is set to return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 6 to promote her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The NBC show announced in a press release that actress Keri Russell will accompany the Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker on Monday night.

Taylor Swift’s comeback to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Through a Vegas-inspired video on Instagram, host Jimmy Fallon broke the news about Swift’s appearance. “Not a lot going on at the moment,” he captioned the brief clip. In the post, Jimmy Fallon is seen playing roulette and placing his chips on the numbers 6, 10 and 25.

“Baby, that’s show business for you,” Fallon says, as he alludes to a phrase Swift has been using for The Life of a Showgirl promotion. Among others, the official page of The Tonight Show reacted to the post. “@taylorswift joins us Monday 10/6/25 to talk The Life of a Showgirl! Tune in at 11:35/10:35c on @nbc!” it wrote in the comment section.

According to People magazine, The Format will perform on the show the same night.

Taylor Swift’s last appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show Taylor Swift last appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2022 to discuss her 10th studio album, Midnights. She played games like Name That Song and Box of Lies with host Jimmy Fallon at the time. Swift also delivered a stellar performance of her track, New Year’s Day, as per People.

Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be released on October 3. She announced her 12th studio album on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast in August.

The album will contain 12 tracks, including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

FAQs When will Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, come out? Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, will come out on October 3.

When will Taylor Swift return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon? Taylor Swift will return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 6.

How many songs will The Life of a Showgirl have? The Life of a Showgirl will have 12 songs.