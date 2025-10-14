Tennessee Titans appoint Mike McCoy as interim coach: Why was Brian Callahan fired? How did previous coaches fare?

The Tennessee Titans have fired Brian Callahan as their coach. Mike McCoy will take over the Nashville-based American football team as interim coach.

With 11 games left in 2025, McCoy’s first test is against the New England Patriots on October 19. Interestingly, the Patriots will be led by former Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

McCoy had been working for the Titans as an off-field offensive analyst. He’s a former head coach of the Chargers (2013-2016), with NFL experience as offensive coordinator in Denver and Arizona.

Tennessee Titans’ General Manager Mike Borgonzi cited McCoy’s leadership and past success as reasons for the choice.

“What Mike brings right now is experience, leadership. He's done it before. I've had respect for Mike for a long time. He played in the same division that we did in Kansas City for a long time. So we have full confidence in Mike, that's he's going to be able to steer the ship here,” The Tennessean quoted the former player as saying.

Why was Brian Callahan fired? Brian Callahan was fired due to the Tennessee Titans’ poor performance under his leadership. His tenure faltered with the team posting just 1-5 in the NFL 2025 season and a 4-19 record over 23 games.

He became only the second Titan coach fired midseason since the franchise moved to Nashville. The first was Ken Whisenhunt in 2015. Mike Mularkey, who replaced Whisenhunt, stayed through 2017.

Brian Callahan became the Tennessee Titans’ sixth head coach in January 2024. Before joining the Titans, he served as the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals, helping the team reach Super Bowl LVI in 2021.

His first victory as Titans head coach came in September 2024. His team defeated the Miami Dolphins 31–12 on Monday Night Football.

How did previous Tennessee Titans coaches fare? Jeff Fisher coached the Tennessee Titans (formerly Oilers) from 1997 to 2010. He achieved a record of 126 wins and 98 losses.

Under his leadership, the Titans made 6 playoff appearances and reached their only Super Bowl, Super Bowl XXXIV. They narrowly lost to the St. Louis Rams 23-16 in a dramatic final play.

Then, Mike Munchak served from 2011 to 2013. He had a record of 22-26.

Ken Whisenhunt was the head coach from 2014 until midway through the 2015 season. He managed only three wins in 23 games.

Mike Mularkey served as the Tennessee Titans’ head coach from 2015 to 2017. He recorded a 20-21 win-loss record and led the team to one playoff appearance.