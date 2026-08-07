Texas Tax-Free Weekend 2026: Which items qualify, does online shopping count? All FAQs answered

Texas shoppers can save money on back-to-school shopping this weekend as the state's annual Sales Tax Holiday is now underway. The 2026 Texas Sales Tax Holiday began on Friday and will continue until midnight on Sunday, allowing shoppers to buy eligible school-related items without paying state or local sales tax, according to FOX 26 Houston.
Texas charges a 6.25% state sales tax, while local authorities can add up to 2%, taking the total to 8.25% in some cities. In San Antonio, for example, shoppers pay the maximum combined sales tax of 8.25%.
During the tax-free weekend, shoppers can buy the following items without paying sales tax:
Clothing
Footwear
School supplies
Backpacks
Each qualifying item must cost less than $100. There is no limit on how many eligible items shoppers can buy, provided every individual item is priced below the $100 cap.
For online purchases, the total price including shipping and handling charges decides whether an item qualifies for the exemption.
For example, if a pair of jeans costs $95 and shipping costs $10, the total becomes $105. Since the amount is above $100, the purchase does not qualify for the tax exemption.
In-store purchases
Online shopping
Telephone orders
Mail orders
With the combined sales tax rate reaching 8.25%, shoppers can save 8.25 cents on every dollar spent on qualifying purchases.
For instance, spending $300 on eligible items would save shoppers $24.75 in sales tax.
There are a few more rules that shoppers should keep in mind during the Texas Sales Tax Holiday.
Items bought through a layaway plan can also qualify for the tax exemption. Shoppers will not have to pay sales tax if they either make the final layaway payment during the tax-free weekend or place the item on layaway within the holiday period.
Online and catalogue purchases are also eligible, provided the sale is completed during the tax-free weekend. The items will still qualify even if they are shipped or delivered after the event ends.
However, the $100 price limit includes shipping and handling charges. For example, if an item costs $90 and shipping costs $11, the total becomes $101, making it ineligible for the tax exemption.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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