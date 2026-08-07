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Texas Tax-Free Weekend 2026: Which items qualify, does online shopping count? All FAQs answered

There is no limit on how many eligible items shoppers can buy, provided every individual item is priced below the $100 cap.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated7 Aug 2026, 06:39 PM IST
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Texas Sales Tax Holiday 2026 begins: Families can buy school essentials tax-free this weekend. (Representative image)
Texas Sales Tax Holiday 2026 begins: Families can buy school essentials tax-free this weekend. (Representative image)(Pixabay )
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Texas shoppers can save money on back-to-school shopping this weekend as the state's annual Sales Tax Holiday is now underway. The 2026 Texas Sales Tax Holiday began on Friday and will continue until midnight on Sunday, allowing shoppers to buy eligible school-related items without paying state or local sales tax, according to FOX 26 Houston.

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What is the sales tax in Texas in 2026?

Texas charges a 6.25% state sales tax, while local authorities can add up to 2%, taking the total to 8.25% in some cities. In San Antonio, for example, shoppers pay the maximum combined sales tax of 8.25%.

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Which items qualify for the tax break?

During the tax-free weekend, shoppers can buy the following items without paying sales tax:

Clothing

Footwear

School supplies

Backpacks

Each qualifying item must cost less than $100. There is no limit on how many eligible items shoppers can buy, provided every individual item is priced below the $100 cap.

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Shopping online? Here's what you should know

For online purchases, the total price including shipping and handling charges decides whether an item qualifies for the exemption.

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For example, if a pair of jeans costs $95 and shipping costs $10, the total becomes $105. Since the amount is above $100, the purchase does not qualify for the tax exemption.

Eligible items can be bought tax-free through:

In-store purchases

Online shopping

Telephone orders

Mail orders

How much can shoppers save?

With the combined sales tax rate reaching 8.25%, shoppers can save 8.25 cents on every dollar spent on qualifying purchases.

For instance, spending $300 on eligible items would save shoppers $24.75 in sales tax.

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What else should shoppers know about the tax-free weekend?

There are a few more rules that shoppers should keep in mind during the Texas Sales Tax Holiday.

Items bought through a layaway plan can also qualify for the tax exemption. Shoppers will not have to pay sales tax if they either make the final layaway payment during the tax-free weekend or place the item on layaway within the holiday period.

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Online and catalogue purchases are also eligible, provided the sale is completed during the tax-free weekend. The items will still qualify even if they are shipped or delivered after the event ends.

However, the $100 price limit includes shipping and handling charges. For example, if an item costs $90 and shipping costs $11, the total becomes $101, making it ineligible for the tax exemption.

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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