Thanksgiving 2025: A sneak peek into Kardashian-Jenner family’s celebration

The Kardashian-Jenner clan came together on Thursday, 27 November, to celebrate Thanksgiving 2025. While enjoying each other’s company, the sisters shared several snaps and videos on their respective social media handles, giving fans a glimpse into the happenings of the day.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner gave a peek into the making of their Thanksgiving feast, ranging from rich delicacies to sweet treats.

Inside Kardashian-Jenner’s Thanksgiving 2025 celebration First up, Kylie dropped a video on Instagram Story featuring Kendall riding her electric bike, with the note alongside reading, “my thanksgiving cutie."

In the following video, the supermodel showed off her chopping skills, as she peeled carrots while wearing a Williams Sonoma apron. Alongside the clip, Kylie wrote, "She's doing such a good job.”

Another zoomed-in video showed Kendall cutting carrots and placing them in the baking tray placed nearby. In the note beside the video, she wrote, “the confidence.” The mother of two was also seen stirring the casserole and adding the ingredients.

As for the sweet treats, Kylie shared a picture of a cinnamon bun covered in frosting with the caption, “Oh my god.” She went on to tag her close friend Hailey Bieber. The latter had earlier shared on her Instagram that she had been whipping up a delicious batch of rolls for the occasion.

Taking a playful dig at her sister’s cooking and the kitchen work, Kylie shared a picture of Kendall napping in her bed with the caption, "She worked so hard on her cooking.”

On her Instagram Story, Kendall also shared a picture of a decorated table with platters done well, cocktail blinis, brie and pomegranate as well as a cheese and fruit board.

Besides them, Kourtney too provided a glimpse into her Thanksgiving celebrations. Adding to the charm, the family put in the candles, red roses, and twigs with red berries, along with red tartan napkins, Ralph Lauren Polo Bear plates, and place cards with red bows.

Meanwhile, Kylie also shared a snap of herself in a halter-neck black dress.

The outfit had a bow in the front, which she styled with minimal jewelry and a black bag to go with it. Her makeup was well seen through the smudged mirror selfie. She went on to highlight her lips with a mild shade of the lip tint. To complete her look, Kylie put on matching black strappy heels.

