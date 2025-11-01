Thanksgiving 2025: Date, history and why Americans celebrate the festival — All you need to know

Thanksgiving does not really need an introduction. It is the day Americans sit down to eat too much turkey, watch football, and give thanks for the year that has passed. But beyond the pumpkin pies and parades, the holiday has a long history that stretches back four centuries - and a meaning that keeps evolving with time.

What Thanksgiving is really about Thanksgiving is, at heart, a harvest holiday. It began as a moment to give thanks for food and survival, but today it is more about gathering - family, friends, neighbors - and pausing for a shared meal.

When is Thanksgiving in 2025? Thanksgiving always falls on the fourth Thursday of November - it is never a fixed date. In 2025, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 27, as per Time and Date. The next day brings Black Friday, the unofficial start of the US holiday shopping season.

What is the history behind Thanksgiving? Many people trace the origins of Thanksgiving all the way back to 1621, to the harvest celebration the Pilgrims held in Plymouth, Massachusetts, as per Britannica. By the late 1600s, communities across New England were holding annual days of thanks. George Washington called for a national Thanksgiving in 1789, but it was not until Abraham Lincoln made it official in 1863 that the day found its place on the national calendar.

Can the Thanksgiving holiday arrive early or late? Depending on how the calendar lines up, the holiday can arrive as early as November 22 or as late as November 28, according to Time and Date. The next earliest Thanksgiving will come around in 2029. The next late one in 2030.

Thanksgiving celebrations around the world The US is not alone in celebrating it. Canada holds its Thanksgiving on the second Monday of October. Liberia marks the day on the first Thursday of November, and Grenada and Saint Lucia each have their own versions of the harvest celebration.

No matter how it’s spent - at a parade, around the table, or just quietly - Thanksgiving remains a reminder of gratitude and gathering.

