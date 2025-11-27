Thanksgiving Day 2025: Is Walmart open in US? What you need to know before you go

Thanksgiving is here, and whether you're hosting dinner or visiting friends and family, you may still need to make a last-minute store run.
While banks, post offices, shipping services, and the stock market will all be closed for the holiday, many grocery stores, restaurants, and select retailers will remain open — some with reduced hours.
However, many major chains — including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Costco — will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to USA TODAY. Shoppers will still have several options for essential groceries or last-minute items.
Before heading out, it’s best to check local store hours online, as schedules can vary by location.
No — Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025.
The retailer confirmed to USA TODAY that all stores will remain closed on November 27. Walmart locations will reopen at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday.
Some major grocery chains will remain open on Thanksgiving, many with adjusted hours. According to USA TODAY, here’s what shoppers can expect:
Kroger: Most stores close at 4 p.m., but hours vary by location
Wegmans: Stores close at 4 p.m.
Whole Foods: Open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Note: Stores in Massachusetts, Maine, and Rhode Island will be closed
Food Lion: Closing times vary
Meijer: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Harris Teeter: Stores close at 2 p.m.
Sprouts Farmers Market: Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Giant Eagle: Stores close at 3 p.m.
Most large grocery chains will suspend operations for the day, giving employees the holiday off. The following supermarkets will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to USA TODAY:
Costco
Sam’s Club
Target
Publix
Trader Joe’s
Aldi
Winn-Dixie
Lidl
Shoppers relying on these stores for last-minute ingredients will need to plan ahead or choose from chains operating with modified hours.
In addition to Walmart — which confirmed a full Thanksgiving Day closure to USA TODAY — many national retailers will also shut down for the holiday.
Retail stores not opening on November 27, according to USA TODAY, include:
Target, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Costco, Sam’s Club, Aldi, Macy’s, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, JCPenney, Nordstrom, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, Barnes & Noble, REI, Burlington, Belk, American Eagle, Sephora, Victoria’s Secret, IKEA, Staples, Office Depot, OfficeMax, PetSmart, Petco, and Tractor Supply Company.