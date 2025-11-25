Thanksgiving 2025 travel forecast: 82 million travelers, major traffic delays and tips for safe journeys

This Thanksgiving, 81.8 million Americans are expected to travel, with the majority travelling by car. The busiest travel days are 25, 26 and 30 November. INRIX warns of heavy congestion and suggests early departures. Safety is crucial, with reminders about the dangers of impaired driving.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: An aerial view of vehicles travelling along Interstate 35 on November 24, 2025 in Austin, Texas. The AAA is expecting record-breaking travel during this year's Thanksgiving, making it the state's busiest Thanksgiving travel season in 15 years. An estimated total of 5.8 million people will be traveling by road and the skies over the upcoming week. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: An aerial view of vehicles travelling along Interstate 35 on November 24, 2025 in Austin, Texas. The AAA is expecting record-breaking travel during this year's Thanksgiving, making it the state's busiest Thanksgiving travel season in 15 years. An estimated total of 5.8 million people will be traveling by road and the skies over the upcoming week. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Thanksgiving travel in the United States is expected to reach historic levels this year, with AAA projecting a record 81.8 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home during the seven-day holiday period from Tuesday, 25 November to Monday, 1 December. This is 1.6 million more travelers than last year, marking the busiest Thanksgiving travel season ever.

Most travelers, about 90% or 73 million people, are expected to drive, according to AAA. Packed highways, especially in major California metros, are anticipated as families journey to celebrate the holiday.

Peak congestion times

Transportation analytics firm INRIX warns that the busiest travel times will be Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, as well as Sunday, when people return home. Drivers are advised to start their trips early in the day and plan for extra time to avoid congestion.

INRIX highlights major routes with expected delays. For example:

Los Angeles to Bakersfield: 147% longer travel times

New York to the Hamptons: 163% above Norman

The best times to drive are generally before noon, while the afternoon and evening hours will see the heaviest traffic.

Air, Car, and Cruise travel

For those flying, AAA expects around 6 million domestic air travelers, a 2% increase compared with last year. Round-trip flights average $700, which is similar to last year's prices. Cruise travel continues to grow, with 20.7 million Americans expected to take ocean cruises this year.

Car rentals will see Wednesday as the busiest pick-up day, with Orlando, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Newark in the top five markets.

Safety first

Safety remains a major concern. AAA and MADD remind travelers to avoid impaired driving. From 2019 to 2023, 868 fatalities occurred due to drunk driving during Thanksgiving, accounting for more than one-third of traffic deaths during the holiday.

Drivers are encouraged to check gas, tire pressure, and batteries before starting their journeys, as AAA responded to nearly 600,000 roadside assistance calls during last year’s holiday period.

Tips for smooth travel

Leave early in the day to avoid peak congestion.

Build extra time into your journey.

Monitor traffic updates and construction alerts.

Consider flights or cruises on off-peak days.

Have a plan for safe travel, including a sober driver or rideshare options.

As millions of Americans hit the roads, AAA and INRIX advise careful planning to make this Thanksgiving travel season as safe and smooth as possible.

FAQs

Q1: When is the busiest time to travel for Thanksgiving 2025?

A: According to AAA and INRIX, the busiest times are Tuesday, 25 November, Wednesday, 26 November, and Sunday, 30 November, with peak congestion in the afternoon and evening.

Q2: How many people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving?

A: AAA projects a record 81.8 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home, with nearly 90% traveling by car.

