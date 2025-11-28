Thanksgiving Parade 2025 in photos: Giant balloons light up New York’s skies

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade lit up the New York City skies on Thursday with balloons of Buzz Lightyear and Pac-Man, while floats featuring Labubu and Lego made their way along the streets.

The parade began on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and concluded at Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square on 34th Street, showcasing dozens of balloons, floats, clown groups, and marching bands, according to AP. Although temperatures were in the 40s, gusty winds of 25–30 mph (40–48 kph) made the day feel colder, according to David Stark, a meteorologist with the Natio.

Officials closely monitored the weather, as city regulations prohibit Macy’s from flying full-size balloons if sustained winds exceed 23 mph (37 kph) or gusts go over 35 mph (56 kph). Balloons have been grounded due to weather only once, in 1971, though they sometimes fly lower than usual when winds are strong.

The chilly conditions didn’t bother Megan Christy, who traveled from Greensboro, North Carolina, for the parade. Bundled in a warm onesie, she secured a spot along the route to watch the festivities.

View full Image Spectators watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as it marches down Sixth Avenue ( AP )

View full Image Spectators watch from their balconies as the Minnie Mouse balloon passes along Central Park South during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ( AP )

View full Image People watch from their balconies as the Monkey D. Luffy balloon passes them during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ( AP )

View full Image Spider-Man by Marvel floats down the street during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City ( AFP )

View full Image Balloon handlers guide the Gabby and Sandy Paws balloon down Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday ( AP )

She mentioned, “It’s not raining. We’re very excited about that. And it’s not too bad. Not too cold. It’s just a great day for a parade.”

The show featured a star-studded lineup of performances, along with numerous marching bands, dancers, and cheerleaders.

Performers comprised “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo, Conan Gray, Lainey Wilson, Foreigner, Lil Jon, and Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and Rei Ami of HUNTR/X, the fictional girl group central to this year’s Netflix hit “KPop Demon Hunters.” The Radio City Rockettes also performed, joined by cast members from Broadway’s “Buena Vista Social Club", “Just in Time", and “Ragtime".

The parade introduced several new balloons, including a large onion carriage showcasing eight characters from the world of “Shrek.” Characters from “KPop Demon Hunters,” Derpy Tiger and Sussie, were also featured in the sky.