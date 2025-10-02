‘That SOB’: Jimmy Kimmel unloads on Donald Trump on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show | Watch

“That son of a (you know what) is really unbelievable,” Jimmy Kimmel said about US President Donald Trump on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The comment has started animated discussions on social media.

On the show, Stephen Colbert called Jimmy Kimmel a “national treasure”. He asked Kimmel if the latter ever thought that the president of the United States would ever celebrate his unemployment.

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, two of America’s most popular late-night hosts, faced big setbacks. Kimmel was suspended by ABC while CBS canceled Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show.

The decisions were made by their respective networks, but Donald Trump quickly jumped in on social media. The US president mocked both hosts, celebrated their “unemployment” and even claimed credit for what happened.

Jimmy Kimmel got his show back after a week. However, Colbert’s show will end after the 2025-26 season.

When Kimmel cussed Trump, Colbert jokingly asked him to add “Mister” before that.

“I never imagined that we'd ever have a president like this. And, I hope we don't ever have another president like this again. I never even imagined there would ever be a situation in which the president of our country was celebrating hundreds of Americans losing their jobs,” Jimmy Kimmel said.

“[He is] somebody who took pleasure in that. That, to me, is the absolute opposite of what a leader of this country is supposed to be,” he added.

Social media reactions Social media users reacted strongly against the late-night hosts.

“Who’s going to tell him, Disney cancelled him. Not the U.S. Gov,” posted one of them.

“My heart weeps for the rich TV show host who said something incredibly dumb and tone deaf,” posted another.

“You only have high viewership or even notable viewership because you talk about Trump. If we don't talk about him, you have low views,” commented another.

Another user quipped, “So, two late-night hosts are interviewing each other over having the same exact political views? Riveting stuff.”

“Hollywood lives in a bubble and so far from reality. No point in listening or caring on what ANY of them say. Entertain the public and shut up. Simple as that,” came from another.

At the same time, there were many who supported their views.

“I was raised by my grandparents, who survived WWII. I never thought the US would have a president like this either. It's not over yet, Stephen. Don't give up. Love from Canada!” posted one user.

“When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped up in the American flag, carrying a Bible, and heralded as a plea for liberty and preservation of the U.S. Constitution," one user shared a quote.