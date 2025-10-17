The Beast in Me trailer: Claire Danes reunites with Homeland showrunner Howard Gordon — when and where to watch

Netflix released the first trailer for The Beast in Me on Thursday, 16 October. The psychological mystery thriller is led by Homeland star Claire Danes and The Americans actor Matthew Rhys. The show, produced by 20th Television, marks Danes’ first major TV role since Homeland ended.

Netflix drops the Beast in Me trailer The trailer, dropped on Thursday, sets up a quiet suburban neighborhood hiding dark secrets. Danes’ character - Aggie Wiggs - is shown as a grieving mother and novelist struggling to return to her old life after losing her son. Her isolation ends when Nile Jarvis - a powerful real estate developer once suspected in his wife’s disappearance - played by Rhys, moves into the house next door.

What starts as curiosity soon turns into obsession as both characters engage in tense confrontations, uneasy silences, and an escalating game of “cat and mouse.”

Netflix’s Beast in Me synopsis According to Netflix, The Beast in Me follows Aggie as she becomes consumed by Nile’s past while trying to write again. Drawn into his world, she begins to lose her grip on reality. What follows is “a dangerous game of cat and mouse” that could turn deadly. Beyond the psychological thriller setup, the story also looks at grief, guilt, and how easily people project their own darkness onto others.

The Beast in me cast and creators Alongside Danes and Rhys, the limited series features Brittany Snow and Natalie Morales. Guest stars include Jonathan Banks, Kate Burton, Bill Irwin, and Amir Arison. The show reunites Danes with her Homeland showrunner, Howard Gordon, who serves as executive producer and writer. Gabe Rotter, Daniel Pearle, Antonio Campos, Conan O’Brien, Jodie Foster, Jeff Ross, Caroline Baron, and David Kissinger are also attached as producers.

The Beast in Me release date All eight episodes of The Beast in Me will premiere on November 13, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

FAQs What is The Beast in Me about? It follows a grieving author who becomes obsessed with her mysterious new neighbor, a man once suspected of murder.

Who stars in The Beast in Me? The series stars Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys, with supporting roles from Brittany Snow and Natalie Morales.

Who created the show? The series is produced by Howard Gordon, known for Homeland, along with Gabe Rotter and Antonio Campos.