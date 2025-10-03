‘The best decision’: Barack Obama's heartfelt anniversary wish for Michelle on 33 years of marriage

Barack and Michelle Obama are celebrating 33 years of marriage, and the former US president marked the occasion with a heartwarming tribute to his wife on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Barack Obama wrote: “The best decision I ever made was marrying you, @MichelleObama. For 33 years, I’ve admired your strength, grace, and determination — and the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary!”

See the post here:

The Obamas, who have long been admired for their bond, have shared countless milestones, including raising their two daughters, Malia (26) and Sasha (23).

From Colleagues to Life Partners The love story of Barack and Michelle Obama began in 1989 when they met at a Chicago law firm. Michelle Robinson, then a young lawyer and Harvard Law graduate, was assigned to mentor Barack. Initially, she hesitated to date him, calling the idea “tacky” because they were co-workers. But when Barack offered to quit his job, she eventually agreed.

Their first date included a long walk, a visit to the Chicago Art Institute, and ice cream — where, according to Barack, a scoop of chocolate ice cream sealed the deal. *“That was our first kiss!”* he later recalled in a 20th anniversary video.

After getting engaged in 1991, the two tied the knot in Chicago on October 3, 1992. Michelle once shared on Instagram that Barack woke up with a nasty cold on their wedding day, but by the time he met her at the altar, it had “miraculously disappeared.” She added, “We ended up dancing almost all night… 25 years later, we’re still having fun while also doing the hard work to build our partnership.”

A Memorable Proposal Michelle also revealed the quirky story of Barack’s proposal during a 2018 appearance on ‘The Late Show’ while promoting her memoir Becoming.

She recalled how Barack would often debate whether marriage was necessary if two people loved each other. One evening in a Chicago restaurant, he reignited the same debate, sparking a lawyer-like argument between the two.

As Michelle passionately countered his points, a waiter arrived with dessert — and a small ring box on the platter. Barack then opened it and quipped, “Now that ought to shut you up.” Michelle admitted the surprise left her speechless: “And it did.”

A Love Story That Inspires Millions Over the years, Barack and Michelle Obama have often shared glimpses of their partnership with the world, from anniversary notes to candid anecdotes. In 2023, on their 31st anniversary, Barack described Michelle as “brilliant, kind, funny and beautiful,” while Michelle wrote, “I love going through life with you by my side.”

As they celebrate 33 years together, the Obamas remain one of the most admired couples globally — admired not just for their political legacy, but for their enduring partnership built on love, humour, and mutual respect.