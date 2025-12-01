The Chair Company ending explained: Stacy’s murder, Mike’s eccentricity, and Ron’s cluelessness

The finale of The Chair Company premiered on HBO on 30 November. The Tim Robinson-starrer is a highly acclaimed series, with a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Created by Robinson and Zach Kanin, The Chair Company also stars Lake Bell, Sophia Lillis, Will Price and Joseph Tudisco.

Here is what happened in the ending of the series, according to Ready Steady Cut.

Ron remains clueless Just when it seemed like Ron (Tim Robinson) had figured out what was going on, the finale starts building whole new layered conspiracies out of throwaway lines from previous episodes.

Ron, who remains deranged, struggles to let go of those who have wronged him. However, he does not want to expose Barb's largest investor in the plot and ruin her company. Since Natalie's involvement has now jeopardized their relationship, he does not want to discount all of the investigative work she has done either.

Jeff witnesses Stacy’s murder Jeff has been boiling with rage over his broken masculinity ever since Ron shoved him over. However, his attempts to win Ron over ultimately expose another crucial piece of the jigsaw: Jeff seems to be fairly high up in the Tecca conspiracy.

He and a fellow named Stacy Crystals go to Alice. Stacy is shot by a child at a wedding because he had ruined his father's life. Meanwhile, Tracy tries to capitalize on the songwriting skills of an unknown man at the same wedding.

Mike is not Lynette’s father It also turns out that Mike is not the biological father of Lynette. On the contrary, he is the recipient of her biological father’s heart. Since then, she has had to obtain a restraining order against him because he has become overly fixated on the notion that they are related.

Mike, who displays eccentric qualities, holds Delaware City Mayor Greg Braccon hostage in his bathroom based on a random throwaway remark from Ron.

Was it all Ron’s imagination? The ending of The Chair Company includes a snapshot of horror to introduce the possibility that Ron might be imagining everything.

When he wakes up, the experience is explained away as a result of him bumping his head earlier. However, his visit to Baby's owner is portrayed as if he had just found yet another terrifying plot. The Chair Company wants us to suspect that it might be Ron’s dream, as per Ready Steady Cut.

Ron also meets the mystery caller, who wears the Jason Voorhees mask and identifies himself as Amanda’s boyfriend in the finale. Amanda and Ron are colleagues. They previously had an altercation at their workplace. The mystery caller reveals that Amanda broke Ron’s chair.

FAQs Who created The Chair Company? Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin created The Chair Company.

Who plays Ron in The Chair Company? Tim Robinson plays Ron in The Chair Company.