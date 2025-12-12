The Game Awards 2025: Full list of winners as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 scores big with nine awards

The Game Awards 2025 took place on Thursday night (11 December) and was an event filled with mega announcements and a celebration of gaming excellence over the course of last year.

According to Polygon, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won the prestigious Game of the Year award. But that was not its only win. The game also won awards for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Independent Game, Debut Indie Game, Best RPG, Best Art Direction, Best Performance (Jennifer English) and Best Score & Music.

In total, this special game secured nine awards. Arc Raiders won the Best Multiplayer award, while Mario Kart World took the Best Sports/Racing Game honor. The Best Community Support award went to Baldur's Gate 3.

All other winners from the night Best Audio Design: Battlefield 6

Best Action: Hades 2

Best Action/Adventure Game: Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Family Game: Donkey Kong Bananza

Best Fighting Game: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Best Mobile Game: Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Best Ongoing Game: No Man’s Sky

Best Strategy/Sim Game: Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Best AR/VR Game: The Midnight Walk

Best Adaptation: The Last of Us Season 2

Innovation in Accessibility: Doom: The Dark Ages

Games for Impact: South of Midnight

Best Esports Game: Counter-Strike 2

Best Esports Athlete: Chovy

Best Esports Team: Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

Content Creator of the Year: MoistCr1tikal

Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto 6

Players' Voice: Wuthering Waves

Game Changer Award: Girls Make Games

The Game Awards 2025: Trailer launches As per IGN, the night featured the teaser launch of Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, which has been created by the makers of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. This game is set “across a galaxy on the brink of rebirth where every decision shapes your path towards light or darkness,” the report added.

A statue situated in the middle of the Mojave Desert turned out to be part of the tease for Larian Studios’ newest offering – Divinity. Larian Studio described this game as their biggest ever and showcased it through a brutal trailer.

Another fact revealed during the show was that Leon S. Kennedy will feature as a playable character in Resident Evil Requiem. The game will be released on 27 February 2026.

Other gaming trailers included those of Tomb Raider: Catalyst, which will see the return of Lara Croft. An announcement was also made for the release of Control: Resonant.

FAQs When did The Game Awards 2025 take place? The Game Awards 2025 took place on 11 December 2025.

Which game won the most awards? Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 walked away with nine awards.