The Game Awards 2025 reveals full nominee list, highlighting a standout year for Indie and AAA titles

The Game Awards 2025 has revealed its full list of nominees and it’s being called one of the best years in gaming ever. With new handhelds and big releases on all platforms, it’s going to be tough competition.

Nintendo helped shape the year with the release of the Switch 2, the successor to its popular hybrid console. Xbox also entered the handheld market with the ROG Xbox Ally, giving players more flexibility than ever. These new devices encouraged developers to push the boundaries of performance and design.

Indies and blockbusters share the spotlight The year 2025 had games across all genres and scales. Indie darlings like Blue Prince, Despelote, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 got a lot of love, while big titles like Doom: The Dark Ages, Split Fiction, and Monster Hunter Wilds kept the blockbuster magic alive. Late-year surprises, ARC Raiders and Dispatch, also gained a lot of traction.

The Game of the Year category has six nominees. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads the pack with 12 nominations thanks to its emotional storytelling and turn-based combat. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach also brings back director Hideo Kojima. Other contenders are Donkey Kong Bananza, Hades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How fans can vote for their favorite Players can vote for their favorite games on The Game Awards website. After creating a free account, fans can vote across categories, but their vote is only 10% of the final result. The other 90% is from a jury of over 100 global media and influencer outlets recognized for their game expertise.

The awards will take place on 11 December at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will be live-streamed worldwide.

Beyond the top prize, The Game Awards 2025 recognizes excellence in game design, direction, performance, music, accessibility, and more. Categories like Best Art Direction, Best Performance, Best Multiplayer Game and Games for Impact showcase the industry’s diversity.

