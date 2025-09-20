The Golden Girls theme song singer Cindy Fee says 'I can still sing' after emotional Emmys tribute

It has been 40 years since The Golden Girls premiered on TV, and the show is still loved by fans everywhere.

At the 77th Emmy Awards, the show got a special tribute. Country star Reba McEntire and Little Big Town singers Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman sang the theme song “Thank You for Being a Friend”.

Fans got emotional, and it brought back memories of the girls Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty.

Cindy Fee speaks up on TikTok While the Emmys tribute was the highlight of the night, one familiar voice from The Golden Girls theme song reminded everyone she’s still around. Cynthia Cindy Fee, the singer who recorded the iconic version of “Thank You for Being a Friend” that played at the beginning of every episode, decided to chime in herself.

According to reports by Yahoo, Cindy, who has sung along with great singers like Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, and Garth Brooksc shared a video on social media.

She introduced herself in a video to her fans under her username, @goldengirlfee, “Hi there, I’m Cindy Fee, singer of ‘Thank You for Being a Friend’ from The Golden Girls,” she said with a smile. “Now y’all know I love Cher, love Reba and the ladies of Little Big Town. But I want you to know I’m still here and as the last remaining Golden Girl, I can still sing.”

She then sang the iconic line from the theme song and Coda Joe the dog made a cameo in the background of the clip.

Cindy captioned her post, “I loved watching Reba McEntire and the ladies of Little Big Town at the Emmys celebrating #thegoldengirls 40th anniversary. The only thing that could have made it better is if they had called me.”

Fans celebrate Cindy’s performance Fans quickly filled the comments section with love and nostalgia. Messages included, “This made my heart smile,” and “I grew up with your voice.” Others were disappointed as she didn’t get to sing at the Emmys, one fan wrote, “They def should’ve called you!”

Even though she wasn’t on the Emmy stage, Cindy Fee gave us all the joy, nostalgia and music we needed. Her video was just like The Golden Girls.

FAQs Q1. Who originally sang The Golden Girls theme song? The version of “Thank You for Being a Friend” used in The Golden Girls was performed by singer Cynthia (Cindy) Fee, although the song was originally written and recorded by Andrew Gold in 1978.

Q2. Did Cindy Fee perform at the 2025 Emmys tribute? No, Cindy Fee was not part of the 77th Emmy Awards tribute. Instead, Reba McEntire and Little Big Town sang the theme song, while Cindy later posted her own heartfelt performance on TikTok.