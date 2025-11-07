The Running Man: 2025 remake to have a different ending from the 1987 movie; check US release date, cast and more

The Running Man, one of the most awaited films of the year, will bring together a strong cast and high-intensity action. The movie is based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel, written under his pen name Richard Bachman.
The story was first adapted into a film in 1987 with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role. In the new version, Glen Powell plays Ben Richards, a man trying to survive in a dystopian world.
The movie is directed by Edgar Wright, known for Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver. Arnold Schwarzenegger also appears in a special cameo.
The cast includes Colman Domingo, Lee Pace, Jayme Lawson, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, William H. Macy, David Zayas, Katy O’Brian, Daniel Ezra, Karl Glusman, Simon Haines, Sean Hayes, Sandra Dickinson, George Carroll, Martin Herlihy and Sophie Simnett.
The Running Man will be released in the UK on November 12. It will arrive two days before its US premiere on November 14.
Dates for digital and streaming releases are not confirmed yet. However, it is expected sometime in 2026.
The Running Man is set in a near-future world where society has collapsed. The most-watched TV show is a deadly survival game.
To save his seriously ill daughter, Ben Richards agrees to join the show. It forces contestants to survive a 30-day manhunt while assassins chase them on live television.
"Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.,” says Paramount Pictures’ official synopsis.
Edgar Wright’s version of The Running Man will reportedly follow Stephen King’s original novel more closely than the 1987 film. However, Wright has confirmed that the movie will feature a different ending, with King’s approval.
In the book, Ben Richards is cornered by assassins and makes a final attempt to destroy the game for good. He hijacks a plane and crashes it into the show’s headquarters. The attack kills Ben, as well as producer Killian. The remake will use a new conclusion as the book ending echoes the 9/11 tragedy.
