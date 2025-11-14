The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 returns to Hulu with Jessi Draper’s emotional affair, friendships and more

The much-awaited third season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives puts Jessi Draper Ngatikaura at the center of the drama. Her emotional affair with a cast member from Vanderpump Villa dominates the storyline, creating tension in her marriage to Jordan Ngatikaura.

“It’s one thing to go through that privately, but now we’re opening the wounds publicly, and everyone has an opinion,” Jessi told Deadline.

Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered on 13 November.

“It was definitely really hard, but it was also freeing to tell my story and have my friends on the show there for me,” Jessi added.

Drama, road trips, and festival fun Apart from Jessi, the rest of the cast also faces challenges this season. Taylor Frankie Paul, Layla Taylor, Miranda McWhorter, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, and Whitney Leavitt bring drama, road trips, lie detector tests, and festival adventures to the screen this time around.

Taylor Frankie Paul, dealing with earlier mental health struggles, returns stronger and is set to become the next Bachelorette.

“Season 1 aired 14 months ago and our lives have changed so much in a year. Taylor getting The Bachelorette is huge for her and for all of us,” Jessi said while talking about her friend.

From reality TV to Disney stardom Season 3 also follows cast members beyond Hulu. Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt joined Dancing With the Stars, balancing motherhood and competition.

Affleck said, “The fact that I was able to pursue a dream and share my story on a bigger platform meant everything to me.”

Producers highlight that the show is different from typical reality TV. “These ladies don’t need alcohol to speak their minds,” said executive producer Jeff Jenkins. “They’re very opinionated, and their personalities carry the story.”

Faith, friendship, and future seasons The series blends faith with modern life dilemmas, making it relatable to many viewers. Although the show has not been officially renewed for Season 4 yet, Hulu plans to continue exploring the cast and potential spinoffs.

“We’re always together, so filming just feels like part of our lives. It’s fun, it’s intense, and it’s real,” Jessi said.

With marriages tested, friendships evolving, and cast members dancing and dating across Disney platforms, the Mormon wives are swinging back onto screens with drama, heart, and plenty of surprises.

FAQs 1. When does Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiere? Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is now streaming on Hulu, featuring the cast’s personal drama, friendships, and new adventures.

2. Who are the main cast members in Season 3? These include Jessi Draper Ngatikaura, Taylor Frankie Paul, Layla Taylor, Miranda McWhorter, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, and Whitney Leavitt.