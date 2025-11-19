‘The Simpsons’ kills off Alice Glick after 35 years, fans cry foul on X: ‘Killing off everyone’

The Simpsons has killed off Alice Glick, a longtime character, during the Season 37 episode “Sashes to Sashes” on Sunday night, reports the New York Post. Glick, who is Springfield’s First Church organist, was on the show for 35 years and 34 seasons.

The Simpsons kills off Alice Glick Actress and comedian Cloris Leachman voiced Alice Glick until her demise in 2021. After Leachman’s death, actress Tress MacNeille lent her voice to Glick. Alice, who debuted in the Season 2 episode “Three Men and a Comic Book” in 1991, died in the middle of a sermon during the Season 37 episode “Sashes to Sashes”.

Executive producer Tim Long has confirmed that Alice Glick will not return to The Simpsons. “She’s dead as a doornail,” Long told People magazine. “Alice the organist will live forever, through the beautiful music she made,” he added.

Fans condemn Alice Glick’s death The fans of the series were taken by surprise at Alice Glick’s abrupt death. “Someone update The Simpsons wikis about Alice Glick,” one wrote on X, formerly Twitter, as per the NY Post. “Rest In Peace, Mrs Glick!” wrote another.

A fan recalled Larry “The Barfly” Dalrymple’s sudden death in an episode called “Cremains of the Day” last year.

“1st Larry, now Alice Glick,” they tweeted. “The Simpsons are killing off everyone…” one added.

Co-executive producer Cesar Mazariegos said it was a “big discussion” on their part when they killed off Larry the Barfly last year. At the time, Tim Long also apologized to some fans who were upset about Larry’s demise.

“I’m sorry if some fans are upset, but we really wanted to use Larry’s death as a way to show that even the most peripheral people in our lives have dignity and worth, and that we really shouldn’t take anyone for granted,” he had said.

The Simpsons also killed off family matriarch Marge Simpson during a flash-forward scene in June this year.

FAQs Who voiced Alice Glick initially? Actress and comedian Cloris Leachman voiced Alice Glick initially.

When did Alice Glick die? Alice Glick died during the Season 37 episode “Sashes to Sashes”.