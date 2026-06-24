The wait is over: Rockstar announces GTA VI price, pre-orders starts tomorrow- Here's how you can order

Rockstar Games has confirmed that "Grand Theft Auto VI" will cost $79.99 in the United States, making it one of the most expensive standard editions of a major video game to date. An "Ultimate Edition", priced at $99.99, will include additional in-game content such as exclusive weapons, vehicles and outfits.

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Publisher Take-Two Interactive said pre-orders for "GTA VI" will open on June 25. Players who pre-order the game before November 20 will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack, which includes retro-themed in-game items. Those who buy the game digitally will also get one month of GTA+, a subscription service that offers in-game benefits and access to "GTA V" and other titles.

Shares of Take-Two rose more than 3 per cent in pre-market trading following the announcement.

November 19 launch still on track Take-Two has also reaffirmed that "Grand Theft Auto VI" will be released on November 19, sticking to the date announced earlier despite several delays during development.

The game is expected to become one of the biggest entertainment launches in history. Industry analysts believe it could generate billions of dollars in sales within days of release, driven by strong demand after a 13-year gap since the previous title.

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One of the most expensive games ever made According to various estimates, the development of "GTA VI" has cost between $1 billion and $2 billion, potentially making it the most expensive entertainment project ever created. The game has reportedly been in development for more than six years.

Set in a fictional version of Miami and Florida known as "Vice City", the game follows protagonists Jason and Lucia. The pair are widely seen as being loosely inspired by the infamous American criminal duo Bonnie and Clyde.

Higher price than other blockbuster titles The $79.99 price tag pushes "GTA VI" above the long-standing $69.99 benchmark followed by many major releases, including titles such as Ghost of Yōtei and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

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The "Ultimate Edition" will cost $99.99 and includes additional content integrated into the story of Jason and Lucia.

A crucial release for the gaming industry The previous game in the series, Grand Theft Auto V, launched in 2013 and has sold around 230 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling video games of all time.

Because of the franchise's popularity, "GTA VI" is expected to boost console sales and PC upgrades. Market research firm Newzoo previously suggested that delays to the game's release had weighed on growth across the wider gaming industry.

First revealed in late 2023, the game's debut trailer has attracted nearly 300 million views on YouTube. It shows a "Bonnie and Clyde"-style partnership as Jason and Lucia embark on a crime-filled journey through "Vice City".

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