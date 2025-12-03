These shredded cheese products are recalled by FDA across 31 states in US — Here’s why

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a major recall of shredded cheese products sold in 31 states and Puerto Rico due to possible contamination with metal fragments.

Advertisement

The recall involves more than 1.5 million bags of cheese sold at major retailers, including Walmart, Target, Aldi, and Sprouts.

Reason for recall: Metal contamination The recall, initiated by Ohio-based Great Lakes Cheese Co., is linked to potential metal fragments in the product. The FDA upgraded the recall to Class I on December 1, indicating that consuming the affected products may cause temporary or medically reversible health issues.

Potential injuries from consuming contaminated cheese include dental damage, lacerations to the mouth or throat, and intestinal perforation.

Products included in recall The FDA recall covers a wide range of shredded cheeses, including:

-Mozzarella (Low-Moisture Part-Skim, Fine Cut, Classic Cut)

-Italian-Style Cheese Blends

-Pizza-Style Cheese Blends

Advertisement

-Mozzarella & Provolone and Mozzarella & Parmesan blends

Products are sold under multiple store brands, including:

-ALDI (Happy Farms)

-Walmart (Great Value)

-Target (Good & Gather)

-Publix

-Sprouts Farmers Market

-Food Club, Econo, Cache Valley, Coburn Farms, and more

A complete list of products, package sizes, UPC codes, batch numbers, and sell-by dates is available on the FDA website.

What consumers should do The FDA urges anyone who purchased the affected shredded cheese to not consume it. Consumers should either:

-Throw the product away, or

-Return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

States affected by the recall The recall affects products sold in the following states and Puerto Rico:

Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Puerto Rico.