These shredded cheese products are recalled by FDA across 31 states in US — Here’s why

Great Lakes Cheese Co. has recalled over 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese sold in 31 states and Puerto Rico due to possible metal contamination. The FDA warns consumers in 31 states and Puerto Rico to throw away or return affected products.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published3 Dec 2025, 08:16 PM IST
Great Lakes Cheese Co. is one of USA’s leading natural cheese packagers. The voluntary recall began in October but was expanded due to high risk. (Image: Pixabay - for representational purpose)
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a major recall of shredded cheese products sold in 31 states and Puerto Rico due to possible contamination with metal fragments.

The recall involves more than 1.5 million bags of cheese sold at major retailers, including Walmart, Target, Aldi, and Sprouts.

Reason for recall: Metal contamination

The recall, initiated by Ohio-based Great Lakes Cheese Co., is linked to potential metal fragments in the product. The FDA upgraded the recall to Class I on December 1, indicating that consuming the affected products may cause temporary or medically reversible health issues.

Potential injuries from consuming contaminated cheese include dental damage, lacerations to the mouth or throat, and intestinal perforation.

Products included in recall

The FDA recall covers a wide range of shredded cheeses, including:

-Mozzarella (Low-Moisture Part-Skim, Fine Cut, Classic Cut)

-Italian-Style Cheese Blends

-Pizza-Style Cheese Blends

-Mozzarella & Provolone and Mozzarella & Parmesan blends

Products are sold under multiple store brands, including:

-ALDI (Happy Farms)

-Walmart (Great Value)

-Target (Good & Gather)

-Publix

-Sprouts Farmers Market

-Food Club, Econo, Cache Valley, Coburn Farms, and more

A complete list of products, package sizes, UPC codes, batch numbers, and sell-by dates is available on the FDA website.

What consumers should do

The FDA urges anyone who purchased the affected shredded cheese to not consume it. Consumers should either:

-Throw the product away, or

-Return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

States affected by the recall

The recall affects products sold in the following states and Puerto Rico:

Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Puerto Rico.

