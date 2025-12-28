This city has spent ₹386 crore for 10 months to remove paint in 100 schools: Here's why

Milwaukee Public Schools spent 10 months fixing lead-based paint hazards in nearly 100 elementary schools. The move comes after a student was found with lead poisoning linked to school exposure.

Most of these old buildings had peeling lead paint on walls, windows and radiators. It created dangerous dust for young children. The problem was traced to years of reduced maintenance staff and ageing infrastructure.

The district launched a massive $43 million project to scrape off old paint, clean all dust and seal surfaces with special primer. The schools have been repainted with safe, lead-free paint.

The city briefly lost support from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in April because of national staff cuts. The CDC later restored the programme in June, allowing full cooperation with the city again.

Milwaukee Public Schools confirmed that every affected school has now been inspected and declared safe, according ot CNN. Over the course of 10 months, teams worked across approximately 7 million square feet of school space.

This included 2,700 classrooms along with corridors, offices and other common areas. The entire project was completed almost two weeks before the 31 December deadline.

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius has said that the achievement is important for the whole school community. She thanked students, families and staff for their patience.

“Because of the hard work of so many dedicated teams in our district, we can move forward with the peace of mind that our schools are safe,” Superintendent Cassellius said in a news release.

“I offer our most sincere apology for the disruption and the anxiety this may have caused your family, and commit to doing all that we can to ensure that it just never happens again,” she added.

Milwaukee Public Schools: Lead contamination Milwaukee Public Schools had to relocate students or close sections of six schools due to severe lead contamination. Classes continued in more than 90 other schools while the repairs were underway.

The issue surfaced after a student was found to have high lead levels in January 2025. Inspections later revealed peeling lead paint in 99 older, poorly-maintained school buildings.

The original $25 million ( ₹224.5 crore) plan grew to $43 million ( ₹386 crore) because the problem was much larger than expected. According to Milwaukee leaders, protecting children from lead hazards is non-negotiable.

Reactions Mayor Cavalier Johnson acknowledged that families faced fear and frustration after school shifts and health concerns. He agreed they were right to demand better.

“It caused fear, it caused frustration, and Milwaukee Public Schools families were right to demand better. And, that’s exactly what we’re delivering for them, a better result,” Johnson said.

Milwaukee’s health commissioner, Michael Totoraitis, said he didn’t expect the huge lead-removal project to finally reach its completion. He said it required an equally unprecedented response from the health department.